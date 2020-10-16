Lehnert and Kelley: The vote to save our democracy

By Michael R. Lehnert and Richard L. Kelley

Lehnert served 37 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as the Commander of Marine Corps Installations West. He lives in Williamsburg, Michigan. Kelley served 35 years in the U.S. Marine Corps retiring as the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics. He lives in Arlington, Virginia.

On Veterans Day, Americans will lay wreaths on the graves of service men and women who served to protect the rights and values we celebrate as Democracy. For veterans across the nation who we will honor this day, our tributes may ring hollow if we fail to perform our most important civic duty: exercising our right to vote. Simply put, the vote has never been more important than at this moment in our history.

Our nation faces a range of health, economic, and security threats as we go to the polls on November 3. But we are blessed with great strength that, when coupled with competent and courageous leadership, can prevail in any situation. While some of today’s threats are international in nature, our view is that the greatest threat lies within our own borders. It’s an existential threat to our democracy, civil society, national solvency, and international standing. This is not an issue of conservative versus liberal or Republican or Democrat, but an issue for all Americans.