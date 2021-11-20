Leighty: The story of Roanoke's Oliver W. Hill needs to be taught in Virginia schools

What is critical race theory? I don’t really know but I’m confident not many other people really do either.
What I do know is that when, as a young man, Oliver W. Hill of Roanoke decided he wanted to attend law school, he was told that Virginia colleges would never admit him because of the color of his skin. He, instead, attended Howard Law School in Washington, D.C., graduating second in his class, just behind Thurgood Marshall, who would become our nation’s first African American U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Returning to Virginia, Oliver was told the Virginia Bar Association would not issue him a license to practice law because of his race. Undeterred, he petitioned the National Bar Association and created, along with several other Black attorneys, the Old Dominion Bar Association, which remains the prominent Virginia organization for Black attorneys.
Setting out to establish his practice, he found that no bookstores in Virginia would sell him the necessary law books to use in his office. He befriended a steward at the Virginia State Library and every Friday night he would appear at the back door of the State Finance Building on Virginia’s Capitol Square. At the time the building housed the Virginia Supreme Court, the Virginia State Library and all the financial agencies of the Commonwealth. Included in the list was the state Compensation Board which set the budgets and allocated the salaries of every one of Virginia’s locally elected courthouse and finance employees. The “Comp Board,” as it is referred to, was the mechanism that Harry Byrd utilized to build and maintain his control of the political machine that dominated Virginia politics for over five decades.
Over the years, each Friday, Oliver took a single book home each weekend and hand copied all the case law he would need to practice law. One can easily imagine how good one becomes at knowing the law after hand copying all the significant cases!
As he began representing clients, the Virginia General Assembly took notice and created a joint subcommittee of the House and Senate Courts of Justice Committees. The joint committee was tasked with filing objections with local courts on every legal action Oliver took. The joint committee was filing these objections with the very judges that they, as sitting members of the Virginia General Assembly, were responsible for appointing to the bench. Unwittingly, each filing by the joint committee only served to educate Mr. Hill even further on the law.
His paying clients were harassed, intimidated, and threatened leaving him, by necessity, to pursue pro bono cases in the civil rights arena.
I know this because in October 2005 this story was told by a choked-up Oliver Hill, whose eyes were filled with tears as he sat at the renaming ceremony of the newly renovated State Finance Building when then-Gov. Mark Warner announced the building would forevermore be known as the Oliver Hill Sr. Office Building. What poetic justice it must have felt to him to have a building that once housed the very machinery of repression and Massive Resistance renamed for him, to therefore honor the very ideals Oliver W. Hill stood for.
Hill, as few Virginians know, successfully argued landmark civil rights cases challenging the treatment of Black students in Virginia’s schools. Carefully he, along with Baltimore’s Thurgood Marshall and Richmond’s Spotswood Robinson, developed, case by case, brick by brick, the legal foundation that led to the successful case striking down the prevailing doctrine of “separate but equal” before the U.S. Supreme Court, in Brown v. Board of Education.
Few Virginians know of Oliver Hill because his inspirational story as well as those of a plethora of other prominent Black Virginians are mentioned in a cursory fashion in Virginia’s public-school curriculum. But the full story is not taught. Yet we do know the name of Robert E. Lee’s horse and how Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson got his nickname.
What is critical race theory? Perhaps it is assuring that stories such as Oliver Hill’s story, Gov. L. Douglas Wilder’s story and many other accomplished African Americans are told to all Virginians in a manner that inspires, not intimidates. Regardless of what you call any initiative that puts Virginia’s history in a framework with some measure of balance that acknowledges the contributions of all Virginians to this commonwealth, such an initiative is necessary.
Leighty served in Virginia State Government for 38 years. He retired after serving as Chief of Staff to Governors Warner and Kaine. He now serves at the Senior Strategic Advisor to the Dean at the L. Douglas Wilder School at VCU. He is a fellow with the National Academy of Public Administration.