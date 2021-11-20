Leighty: The story of Roanoke's Oliver W. Hill needs to be taught in Virginia schools

What I do know is that when, as a young man, Oliver W. Hill of Roanoke decided he wanted to attend law school, he was told that Virginia colleges would never admit him because of the color of his skin. He, instead, attended Howard Law School in Washington, D.C., graduating second in his class, just behind Thurgood Marshall, who would become our nation’s first African American U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Returning to Virginia, Oliver was told the Virginia Bar Association would not issue him a license to practice law because of his race. Undeterred, he petitioned the National Bar Association and created, along with several other Black attorneys, the Old Dominion Bar Association, which remains the prominent Virginia organization for Black attorneys.

Setting out to establish his practice, he found that no bookstores in Virginia would sell him the necessary law books to use in his office. He befriended a steward at the Virginia State Library and every Friday night he would appear at the back door of the State Finance Building on Virginia’s Capitol Square. At the time the building housed the Virginia Supreme Court, the Virginia State Library and all the financial agencies of the Commonwealth. Included in the list was the state Compensation Board which set the budgets and allocated the salaries of every one of Virginia’s locally elected courthouse and finance employees. The “Comp Board,” as it is referred to, was the mechanism that Harry Byrd utilized to build and maintain his control of the political machine that dominated Virginia politics for over five decades.