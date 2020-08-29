Leonard: Franklin County should replace rebel statue with Washington

By Edward Leonard
Leonard is a retired United Methodist minister who once served churches in Franklin County. He lives in Roanoke.
The article by Robert Meredith on Aug. 1, 2020 (“Franklin County needs a memorial to Booker T. Washington”) concerning memorials in Franklin County seemed at first an option for bridging the factions and divisions in our country concerning Confederate monuments and racism. His closing remark about “erecting a memorial to Booker T. Washington adjacent to the memorial to the Confederate dead on our courthouse grounds” struck me as extremely ludicrous.
There is no way you can reasonably expect that juxtaposing a monument to the author of “Up From Slavery” gives legitimacy to or is compatible with a monument honoring those who wanted to keep him a slave. The Confederate statues/monuments were donated by the Daughters of the Confederacy in the same period to accompany the KKK, the Jim Crow laws and the white supremacy spirit.
Yes, the Confederacy is the only time Americans have lost a war, and as far as I know are the only losers to build monuments to the loss. Yes, the north was equally guilty of racism and prejudice but the Irish and Italians and others from Europe were able to move and grow in freedom. It is important to remember that slavery was the mark of the south.
What bothered me most was the paragraph where Mr. Meredith stated: “No Christian wants to be on the wrong side of a moral issue, but they should not have to choose between a rich heritage and a peaceful future. That heritage is part of who we are as a nation.” Later he states: “History is there whether you like it or not, it simply is what it is and we are who we are as a result of it.” That choice about moral issues in the Christian faith is known as conversion.
We have heard so often that removing statues will remove our history. I am not sure how anyone thinks that anything we do will change or erase our history. What we do writes history, not changes it nor erases it.
There seems to be a real confusion between history and heritage. He and others use them interchangeably as if they are the same. No matter what we do we cannot change history, even though some may try to redact it in history books. We cannot choose our history but we can decide which moral aspects we will honor and live by.
I feel heritage is entirely different. I decide what I will inherit from the past. Heritage is something we accept from the past that reflects who we want to be and how we want to live and act. I choose what I am willing to accept from the past as part of my faith and beliefs. History identifies. Heritage defines.
The Psalmist prayed for safekeeping and trust. “Keep me safe, O God, for in you I take refuge…The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance.” (16:1 & 6) The heritage represented by Confederate monuments is slavery, dominance, fear, abuse, control. The inheritance of the blacks when freed was the desire for education and self reliance. That was the goal of Booker T. Washington for himself and all he instructed.
Booker T. Washington reflected about the history (a slave) and influence of his mother: “Though she was totally ignorant, she had high ambitions for her children, and a large fund of good, hard, common sense, which seemed to enable her to meet and master every situation. If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure I inherited the disposition from my mother.” (Ch. 2, p. 35)
A rich heritage and a peaceful future” are both choices, not impositions, not either/or but both/and. To choose the heritage of the Confederacy and slavery surely does not bring peace. To choose the heritage of freedom does bring peace. “You have made known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand.” (Psalm 16:11)
I, a white man, am not a slave to the past. That is very much what the Blacks want in their insistence for justice. Keeping symbols of slavery, whether flags, statues, monuments or music does not create a community of freedom.
Franklin County would show a great deal of Southern grace and kindness by replacing the anonymous statue of a Confederate soldier with a statue or monument to Booker T. Washington. Neither will be erased from history but will signify a rich heritage.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!