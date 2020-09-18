Letter: Make plans for November election

By David Wymer
Wymer is an election volunteer in Roanoke County.
I served as a volunteer Election Official in Roanoke County for the June 23 primary election. Due to the COVID-19 requirements in place and the number of available poll workers, the voting took place in five mega district sites. Approximately 8% of the eligible voters participated by casting ballots. The cooperation between the Roanoke County Public Schools and the Registrar’s office played a large part in the success of the day’s voting from this poll worker’s perspective.
Many volunteer Election Officials were unavailable in June because of concerns related to the virus. Some customary voting precinct sites were not available for various reasons related to the restriction stage. The number of voters who appeared in person to vote (5,042) were inconvenienced, if at all, by travel distance to the mega sites where voters in 6-8 individual precincts cast their ballots. The number of persons electing to cast their ballots by mail in person before Election Day (697) calmed the lines and wait times.
The upcoming presidential year election, along with other state and local candidate races, sets up to be more compelling, and the voter turnout could exceed 75% of eligible voters. The plan implemented in June would be overwhelmed, causing voter satisfaction with the wait time and efficiency of casting their vote to suffer. I believe voters would be well served by not facing long lines and wait times to cast their ballots by planning to vote before Election Day.
Registered voters in Roanoke County can participate without appearing at the polls on Election Day. Two methods are available. Mail-in absentee ballots may be requested from the Registrar until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Early voting at the Registrar’s office in Vinton will begin Sept. 18, 45 days before the November 3 election. Ballots cast via either of these alternative methods are just as valid as ballots cast in person.
A significant number of votes cast by either absentee or early voting will allow those voters who want/or need to cast ballots on Election Day, and election workers, the opportunity for a more normal voting experience.
With the cooperation of the 70,000 registered voters in Roanoke County, Roanoke County Public Schools, the Registrar, and her staff, and the hundreds of volunteer Election Officials, everyone’s vote will be secure and result in minimal frustration.
