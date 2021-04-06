Letter: Political representation

As a lawyer who was trained in representing political activists by the late and greats Arthur Kinoy and Ben Margolis, I read with dismay that the tree sitters from Yellow Finch were denied bond and left to languish in jail pending their trials for trespass.

In the twenty-five years I have represented tree sitters, political protestors and activists in Oregon, not one of them spent more than a day in jail waiting for their trial or adjudication.

In considering whether to release someone accused of a crime on bail or bond, the court considers flight risk. Will they stick around for their trial? In the case of a political crime, where the accused has broken the law, not for their own benefit, but for the benefit of greater society, those accused have a big stake in the message behind their actions.

In the tree sitters case, they had ample opportunity again and again to slip away in the middle of the night but yet stuck it out until their arrest and extraction. And after arrest, they similarly have a high motivation to stick around and use their trial as a public forum to repeat their message that they are not the wrongdoers. It is the pipeline company that should be on trial.