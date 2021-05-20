Letter: Tired of Casey and Biesenbach

I’ve been enjoying the repartee among the responses to Mr. Benne’s original piece which appeared in the Times a few weeks ago concerning “Things We’re Tired Of.”

I thought he pretty much had every issue covered that a number of people I know have agreed with; however, he seems to have missed one particular irritant that raised its head again only recently and that is the frequent appearance of the musings (opinions would be too kind a term here) of Ms. Betsy Biesenbach.

It’s unfortunate enough that we‘re subjected all too often to her inane comments in the Cornershot section of the paper, but the space devoted to her response to Mr. Benne’s list with her own predictable liberal rant could have been more profitably given over to another ad begging for more people to deliver the Times!

I particularly enjoyed her explanation of Dan Casey’s affect on people who don’t agree with him that it’s his job/intention to have people mad at him.

What a brilliant marketing decision – have at least half – if not more - of the readership of the Times upset with what they’re reading (if they’re reading his column at all) on a regular basis!

I’m sure this ploy is really working out well and is reflected in the declining readership of the Times.