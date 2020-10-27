Lewis: World Series triggers baseball memories

Every year in October, I have intensely fond memories about my father and about baseball. Jesse W. Lewis, Sr. was born Nov. 6, 1901, and was almost 42 when I was born.

I remember sitting in his lap while he read the daily newspapers, listening to Lowell Thomas, recordings of Louis Armstrong, and the smell of cigar smoke before he gave up El Productos.

Our baseball connection and love for “The National Pastime” was a strong one, and he regularly attended my sandlot games. In 1956 he and good friend, “Uncle” Jimmy Jones, took me to old Griffith Stadium to see the Washington Senators play an exhibition against Willie Mays and the visiting New York Giants. I remember Willie hitting a triple in the late innings for the winning Giants.

My Dad played baseball at Shaw University and in his late 50s could throw with either hand. My friend Lawrence, a pretty good high-school catcher, tried to handle his drop pitch, a 12 to 6 curve ball, that started at his head but when Lawrence reached up to catch it, it hit him in the stomach!

My Dad and I regularly watched the Baltimore Orioles on an old console TV and when I was old enough, we enjoyed an occasional Miller beer from a 7 ounce Pony Pack bottle. He would say “Son, get us a couple of Shorties from the fridge!”