Lewis: World Series triggers baseball memories

Every year in October, I have intensely fond memories about my father and about baseball. Jesse W. Lewis, Sr. was born Nov. 6, 1901, and was almost 42 when I was born.
I remember sitting in his lap while he read the daily newspapers, listening to Lowell Thomas, recordings of Louis Armstrong, and the smell of cigar smoke before he gave up El Productos.
Our baseball connection and love for “The National Pastime” was a strong one, and he regularly attended my sandlot games. In 1956 he and good friend, “Uncle” Jimmy Jones, took me to old Griffith Stadium to see the Washington Senators play an exhibition against Willie Mays and the visiting New York Giants. I remember Willie hitting a triple in the late innings for the winning Giants.
My Dad played baseball at Shaw University and in his late 50s could throw with either hand. My friend Lawrence, a pretty good high-school catcher, tried to handle his drop pitch, a 12 to 6 curve ball, that started at his head but when Lawrence reached up to catch it, it hit him in the stomach!
My Dad and I regularly watched the Baltimore Orioles on an old console TV and when I was old enough, we enjoyed an occasional Miller beer from a 7 ounce Pony Pack bottle. He would say “Son, get us a couple of Shorties from the fridge!”
Perhaps my fondest baseball memory was when he picked me up from elementary school early to watch an afternoon World Series game in 1954 between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Giants. I’d like to say that we witnessed the famous over the shoulder basket catch that Willie Mays made of the vicious line drive off the bat of Cleveland slugger Vic Wertz. Of course, a lot of people would like to make that claim and say they saw it live, too! (smile).
A year or so before he died, I treated him to a game at Robert Kennedy Stadium where we watched Oakland’s rookie Vida Blue strike out seven and limit the Senators batters to four hits in pitching a complete game. Though my dad was suffering with cancer, we excitedly recounted Vida Blue’s performance as we walked slowly across the large stadium parking lot to our car.
My father died on Saturday, Oct. 13, 1973, 47 years ago. After the wake a number of friends gathered in our living room to watch a World Series game between the New York Mets and the Oakland Athletics. Tearing up then and now, I couldn’t remember the final score or who won the game.
A check with Google informs me that Oakland took the series 4–3, Vida Blue was one of the winning pitchers and Willie Mays (now playing for the Mets) retired afterwards!
You might imagine that “Field of Dreams” is one of my favorite movies. I think my dad would have enjoyed it, too. In my customized version of the movie my Dad and I are playing catch again and talking baseball!
At least for this brief time the joy of a loving relationship have brightened this day.
Lewis is the retired director of Apple Ridge Farm. He lives in Copper Hill.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!