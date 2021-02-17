Liebrecht: A traitor among us

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, President Trump stood in front of the White House and incited his followers to storm Congress. This was done with the deliberate intention of stopping the work of certifying the vote of the Electoral College, the last ceremonial step in validating the presidential election of 2020. Trump fueled the the crowd’s rage by iterating debunked fantasies of voter fraud. After months of relentless lying about the election, Trump’s duped supporters were only too ready to follow his exhortations. A raucous mob overran the Capitol, sent legislators fleeing, and trashed whatever they could. Evidence is now surfacing that some rioters planned on capturing and executing officials, including Vice President Pence. Sadly, there were senators and congressmen who offered support to what must be described as sedition. This was a violent attempt to prevent Congress from doing its job and to overturn the results of the election, to allow Trump to remain in office.
Congressman Morgan Griffith was one of those who lent support to calumnies that this past election was tainted. Despite the loss of 60 court cases by Trump’s lawyers, despite multiple recounts in swing states, despite no real evidence of fraud, Mr. Griffith has consistently supported attempts to overthrow the results of the election. On that Wednesday the 6th, he voted against certification of the Electoral College vote — even though he knows that Joe Biden won fair and square. By not speaking truthfully, by lending his support to malicious fictions spewed by the President, Mr. Griffith is complicit in the shameful attack on the Capitol that Trump incited.
Many Republicans, after years of kowtowing to Trump’s mendacities, are now backpedaling furiously. They are issuing statements condemning the violence that Trump incited while not addressing their complicity in creating a climate where insurrection was possible — even likely. Mr. Griffith’s plan seems to just ignore the events of Jan. 6 and perhaps hope that it will all blow over. He has issued two newsletters, on Jan. 11 and 15, wherein he studiously avoids any mention of the Capitol invasion and his role in supporting and providing validity to the rioters’ actions.
In his newsletters he cites all of the things that he has done for in the Ninth District, including improving access to medical care, lowering the price of prescription drugs, and eliminating counterproductive rules and regulations that stifle business creation. He devotes one entire newsletter to his efforts to improve access to high speed internet.
In the eight-plus years that I have lived in the Ninth, during all of which time Griffith was my congressman, I have not noticed substantive improvement on any of these matters.
Here in Grayson County we will finally be getting a new medical clinic in Troutdale, but getting this clinic is a tribute to the work of our county supervisor and our county commissioners — not Mr. Griffith.
Mr. Griffith’s claims on improving internet access are ludicrous. His list of accomplishments in this realm may be accurate, but none of these things have translated into better service in Grayson County. My neighbors down the road still only get download speeds of 2mbs.
Mr. Griffith may have excuses as to why internet service in Southwest Virginia is so terrible, but these hold no water for me. In the early ‘90s, I worked on fiberoptic cable installation in several remote counties in Idaho, including Lemhi County, which has a population of two people per square mile. If fiber optic cable can be connected to remote forest inholdings, it could have been done here, but it was not. In Grayson County we will be getting high speed internet service in the next two to three years. That we are getting this service is again a tribute to our county commissioners — not Morgan Griffith. He has done a better job of promoting sedition than serving his constituents.
Someone who holds public office has a responsibility to speak truthfully — even when truth may be hard for some to hear. Morgan Griffith knows the truth, and yet he has refused to speak. Trump has never been a popular president. He lost the popular vote in 2016. His approval ratings have hovered around 40% during his entire presidency, and after his deadly bungling throughout the pandemic, most Americans wanted him voted out. This should be no surprise. Yet Morgan Griffith seems intent on indulging the egregious fantasies of Trump and his fervent supporters. This moral cowardice resulted in attempted coup. Griffith has supported sedition.
Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.