Liebrecht: Death in Trump's last days

There is no chance that Trump will be able to disqualify more than 5 million Biden voters and reverse the election results, but while he keeps the fantasy alive, money will roll into his coffers. Self-enrichment is a fundamental motivation for everything Trump does. Selfless service to others was never part of his character — from his early draft-dodging days, through the forced closing of his fake charity, to using the presidency to sustain his rickety business empire.

So, while Trump spends his days golfing or hunkered down in the White House grousing and desperately seeking money from people who cannot afford to pay, which includes most of Southwest Virginia, COVID-19 cases are exploding across the country. Daily deaths in the U.S. range from 1,000 to 1,800 while in Canada the daily toll is only 50 to 60. Hospitals are again filling to capacity, and refrigerated morgue trucks are returning in virus hotspots. For a long time, Trump and his administration pretended that the virus was no longer a threat and that we had “turned the corner,” but now even that pretense has been dropped while the president abdicates responsibility for providing even minimal leadership in an accelerating crisis.