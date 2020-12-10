Liebrecht: Death in Trump's last days

President Trump is still refusing to concede the election that he clearly lost. His frivolous lawsuits contesting the results have thus far been tossed out of court, but he still files more.
Despite the futility of his efforts, Trump’s money-raising machine continues to grind out solicitations to his followers purportedly to fight election fraud. Most of the money will go to retiring campaign debt, not election-related lawsuits, and a sizable portion of that debt was accrued funding the lavish lifestyles of Trump family members and campaign operatives. Does anybody really know what Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.’s squeeze, did for $15,000 per month? Whatever it was, she was not very good at her job since Trump lost the election by a significant margin; still, she did it in style. Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, acquired luxury homes, expensive cars and a yacht while on the campaign payroll.
Southwest Virginia is Trump Country, and doubtless, people who cannot afford to contribute will respond to the latest Trump money-raising scam. Rich Republican donors began souring on Trump during his impeachment trial, but small donors continued to give. These are the people being targeted by the latest emails requesting money. Trump campaign emails feature a list of people giving $5, $10 or $20, which may be pocket change for folks earning six-figure salaries in the D.C. or Richmond suburbs, but for the working person in Grayson County making the median wage of about $30,000 a year or local seniors living on Social Security, even small donations are a sacrifice.
There is no chance that Trump will be able to disqualify more than 5 million Biden voters and reverse the election results, but while he keeps the fantasy alive, money will roll into his coffers. Self-enrichment is a fundamental motivation for everything Trump does. Selfless service to others was never part of his character — from his early draft-dodging days, through the forced closing of his fake charity, to using the presidency to sustain his rickety business empire.
So, while Trump spends his days golfing or hunkered down in the White House grousing and desperately seeking money from people who cannot afford to pay, which includes most of Southwest Virginia, COVID-19 cases are exploding across the country. Daily deaths in the U.S. range from 1,000 to 1,800 while in Canada the daily toll is only 50 to 60. Hospitals are again filling to capacity, and refrigerated morgue trucks are returning in virus hotspots. For a long time, Trump and his administration pretended that the virus was no longer a threat and that we had “turned the corner,” but now even that pretense has been dropped while the president abdicates responsibility for providing even minimal leadership in an accelerating crisis.
While there is promise of an effective vaccine, we are months from it being widely available. Meanwhile thousands will die and more will suffer from the long-term effects of having had COVID. In our area, believers in Trump’s alternative reality wander mask-less in the local Walmart endangering themselves and their neighbors. While Trump broods about losing, we here already see an increase in COVID cases. It is no surprise that in Virginia the greatest rise in new cases is occurring in Trump Country while in areas that voted Democratic, the number of new cases is increasing at a much slower rate. In Richmond, everybody wears a mask in public. That is decidedly not the case in Southwest Virginia.
If he actually cared about the American people, Trump would be actively cooperating with the excellent team of health care experts assembled by Joe Biden. He would be publicly urging his supporters to engage in behaviors proven to slow the spread of the disease. Instead Trump seems more interested in golfing and fleecing his faithful supporters.
Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.
