Liebrecht: Griffith should look in the mirror for someone to blame for inflation

Rep. Morgan Griffith’s Feb. 25 newsletter was his typical litany of complaints laced with outright lies.

The economy has bounced back from the greatest health crisis in a hundred years.

Last year it grew at a rate of about 6%, more than double of any year under Donald Trump.

More jobs were added than under any other administration in 40 years, and the deficit, which exploded under Trump, is coming down.

So, what is left for Griffith to complain about? Inflation, of course.

This he attributes to the American Rescue Plan, and he cites Larry Summers, Bill Clinton’s former Treasury secretary, as support for this observation.

There is no question that inflation is a problem in the U.S., but it is a problem everywhere else in the world, including our neighbor Canada, where, gee whiz, there was no American Rescue Plan. Central banks around the world, including the Fed, will be raising interest rates multiple times next year to combat world-wide inflation.

Certainly, the American Rescue Plan contributed to inflation, but it also helped a lot of low and middle class families stay afloat during economic dislocations caused by the pandemic. It also fueled our recovery from those dislocations. This is what a good government is supposed to do in times of crisis: Help ordinary people.

Griffith ignores the supply chain problems and concurrent corporate price gouging that have have caused inflation to be a problem everywhere.

For decades, we have allowed efficiency to dominate our economic policy and have allowed resilience to falter.

People like Summers think this is the way the economy should be; efficiency provides the greatest return to shareholders. Manufacturing should be done where costs are lowest. Bigger ships move more containers to fewer ports equipped to handle them. Warehouses to store inventory cost money, and are, therefore, inefficient.

The economic fragility caused by all of this efficiency was recently demonstrated when a few truckers blocked the bridge connecting Windsor to Detroit thus stopping shipments of key components to auto makers in Michigan. Auto plants were forced to shut down. After decades of supply side economics, giving tax breaks to rich people, failing to to enforce antitrust regulations, and ignoring our crumbling infrastructure, we are now finding the resilience needed to adjust to a world-wide crisis is just not there.

We know inflation is a problem, and we now know it will get worse due to the crisis in Ukraine, but Griffith’s harping about the Biden administration seems to be more about deflecting examination of his complicity, after ten years in office, in the creation of today’s supply chain problems.

Griffith may also want to deflect examination of his role in undermining the legitimacy of our democracy. If he can find a problem which might resonate with voters, maybe nobody will remember his unwavering support for Trump and his own part in trying to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.