Liebrecht: Killing manufacturing in America to satisfy shareholders

In 1988 during a visit to Galax, I had a chance to walk through the Hanes plant. My sister-in-law wanted to visit the company store to buy almost perfect T-shirts, socks, and underwear at discounted prices. Liking bargains, I tagged along.
As we walked down a long corridor to the mill store, we passed a series of rooms with textile machinery going full steam. It was impressive. The Hanes Co. had a few years previously been sold to Sara Lee, and as I watched the machines, I remember wondering what a food company was doing buying a textile company. Twenty-five years later, I figured out the answer.
Sara Lee acquired the Hanes company in 1979 at the beginning of an era of frenzied mergers, acquisitions, and leveraged buyouts. Large conglomerates were purchasing smaller profitable companies, often paying exorbitant prices. In the course of buying up stock and taking control of a company, stock prices would soar. This created big windfalls for stockholders. I have been told that the value of Hanes stock tripled during the company’s acquisition by Sara Lee.
Typically, though, borrowed money pays for these inflated stock purchases. This creates huge debts on which interest must be paid. To service its debt, the new owner has to cut production costs. This might be done by selling off parts of the newly acquired enterprise, laying off workers, and by moving some production overseas. Shortly after buying the Hanes Co., Sara Lee shipped the bleaching operation to Puerto Rico from Galax.
Lower labor costs overseas are one means of reducing production costs. The tax code also provides generous deductions when manufacturing is moved offshore, but the costs of servicing debt is a critical factor of which few people are aware. Debt has often been the significant factor leading to the demise of previously healthy companies acquired by conglomerates.
So, who benefits from corporate consolidation? Shareholders obviously benefit when stock values soar. Workers who lose their jobs do not, and neither do the communities that lose their manufacturing base. There is one class of people who do very well from these transactions — the folks running financial services and private equity firms, men like our new governor.
Glenn Youngkin is a successful, good-looking man who ran a canny campaign. He appeased Trump supporters while not alienating moderate Republicans repelled by Trump. He did this without saying too much about what he would do in office. He was largely a blank slate on which voters could project what they wanted to see.
What we do know about Mr. Youngkin is that he spent his career working for the Carlyle Group, one of the largest private equity firms in the country. While this firm was not involved in the dissolution of the Hanes Co. in Galax, this is what private equity firms do, in pursuit of returns for their shareholders, they can destroy jobs and communities. Maybe Youngkin will not be so bad, but I am not optimistic.
Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.