Liebrecht: Killing manufacturing in America to satisfy shareholders

Lower labor costs overseas are one means of reducing production costs. The tax code also provides generous deductions when manufacturing is moved offshore, but the costs of servicing debt is a critical factor of which few people are aware. Debt has often been the significant factor leading to the demise of previously healthy companies acquired by conglomerates.

So, who benefits from corporate consolidation? Shareholders obviously benefit when stock values soar. Workers who lose their jobs do not, and neither do the communities that lose their manufacturing base. There is one class of people who do very well from these transactions — the folks running financial services and private equity firms, men like our new governor.

Glenn Youngkin is a successful, good-looking man who ran a canny campaign. He appeased Trump supporters while not alienating moderate Republicans repelled by Trump. He did this without saying too much about what he would do in office. He was largely a blank slate on which voters could project what they wanted to see.

What we do know about Mr. Youngkin is that he spent his career working for the Carlyle Group, one of the largest private equity firms in the country. While this firm was not involved in the dissolution of the Hanes Co. in Galax, this is what private equity firms do, in pursuit of returns for their shareholders, they can destroy jobs and communities. Maybe Youngkin will not be so bad, but I am not optimistic.

Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.