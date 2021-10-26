Liebrecht: Then and now, Grayson County acts against best interest

One hundred and sixty years ago, small farmers from Appalachia marched off to fight for an economic system from which they derived no benefit, one based on human slavery.
The governments of the Southern states were controlled by the wealthy planter class, men whose fortunes depended on owning and exploiting slaves and whose power required expanding this evil institution into the West.
Hardscrabble farmers in places such as Grayson County generally did not own slaves and certainly did not benefit from the wealth accrued by big plantation owners, but they still went to fight and die to preserve an economic system that did nothing for them.
As South Carolina Sen. James Henry Hammond put it in 1858, they were the “mudsills,” the laboring class fit only to follow the lead of their betters, planters such as himself, and so, in 1861 the men of Grayson County marched off to war.
From all of the red Glenn Youngkin signs that dot our area, it appears that not much has changed in 160 years.
The Republican Party has become the home of plutocrats, the one-percent, whose main goal is to keep their taxes low and thus, maximize returns on their investments.
Like the Southern planters who dragged the nation into the Civil War to preserve their power, the wealth of today’s plutocrats buys them access to power that no ordinary working person can match, power used to protect their profits.
The Trump administration was populated with billionaires and millionaires who cared more for their bottom lines than our well-being.
The Republicans’ signature accomplishment during Trump’s tenure was a massive tax cut that blew a giant hole in the budget and provided the biggest benefit to the wealthy. Few crumbs trickled down to the rest of us.
There was a time after World War II when Republicans supported the social safety net and progressive taxes to fund public projects like the federal highway system.
The polio vaccine was a medical miracle that improved public health, not a tool to pander to people’s fears and win political advantage.
Richard Nixon was even in favor of national health insurance. These are all things that Republicans now deride as “socialism.”
Youngkin appears to be a more polished and palatable Republican than Trump. To win suburban voters, he has to project a more reasonable image, but here in Southwest Virginia, his campaign literature features him wearing a red MAGA cap.
We know very little about where he stands on issues such as education, health care, infrastructure, etc. What we do know is that he is just another rich guy with no experience in government service who thinks he knows what is best for all of us.
And, yes, he does want to cut taxes, which he hopes will magically improve the the state’s economy and will also make himself a bit richer. The resulting deficit, though, would likely mean a cut in services for ordinary Virginians.
From the proliferation of red Youngkin signs here, it appears that the people of Grayson County are once again marching off to protect the interests of the wealthy.
Will Youngkin voters remember this when they get a surprise bill from Twin County Regional Hospital, when our schools run out of money, or when a rise in the minimum wage is vetoed?
Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.