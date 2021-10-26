Liebrecht: Then and now, Grayson County acts against best interest

One hundred and sixty years ago, small farmers from Appalachia marched off to fight for an economic system from which they derived no benefit, one based on human slavery.

The governments of the Southern states were controlled by the wealthy planter class, men whose fortunes depended on owning and exploiting slaves and whose power required expanding this evil institution into the West.

Hardscrabble farmers in places such as Grayson County generally did not own slaves and certainly did not benefit from the wealth accrued by big plantation owners, but they still went to fight and die to preserve an economic system that did nothing for them.

As South Carolina Sen. James Henry Hammond put it in 1858, they were the “mudsills,” the laboring class fit only to follow the lead of their betters, planters such as himself, and so, in 1861 the men of Grayson County marched off to war.

From all of the red Glenn Youngkin signs that dot our area, it appears that not much has changed in 160 years.

The Republican Party has become the home of plutocrats, the one-percent, whose main goal is to keep their taxes low and thus, maximize returns on their investments.