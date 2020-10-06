Liebrecht: We're paying price for Trump's ignorance

By Nancy Liebrecht

Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.

According to polls, Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic is widely panned, but his approval rating on the economy is still strong — around 50%. This is surprising since he has done little to substantively improve the economy and by ignoring long-standing problems, soaring healthcare costs, inequality and crumbling infrastructure, he has made our current recession far worse. Perceptions and myths can, however, be more convincing than hard facts, and being the consummate showman, Trump understands this.

The economy was roaring along when Trump took office, He hopped on a fast-moving train, but he had little to do with driving the engine, as much as he would like to take credit for economic growth begun under Obama. His tax-cut for the wealthy briefly provided a small boost, but not the 5% to 6% growth he predicted. Neither did it result in the promised reinvestment in manufacturing. Thanks to Trump’s disastrous trade war with China, U.S. manufacturing was already in recession before the pandemic.