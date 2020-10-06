Liebrecht: We're paying price for Trump's ignorance

By Nancy Liebrecht
Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries.
According to polls, Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic is widely panned, but his approval rating on the economy is still strong — around 50%. This is surprising since he has done little to substantively improve the economy and by ignoring long-standing problems, soaring healthcare costs, inequality and crumbling infrastructure, he has made our current recession far worse. Perceptions and myths can, however, be more convincing than hard facts, and being the consummate showman, Trump understands this.
The economy was roaring along when Trump took office, He hopped on a fast-moving train, but he had little to do with driving the engine, as much as he would like to take credit for economic growth begun under Obama. His tax-cut for the wealthy briefly provided a small boost, but not the 5% to 6% growth he predicted. Neither did it result in the promised reinvestment in manufacturing. Thanks to Trump’s disastrous trade war with China, U.S. manufacturing was already in recession before the pandemic.
Nobody questions the need to confront China. That was the whole point of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but Trump’s trade war has accomplished nothing but bring hardship to American companies, farmers and consumers. He completely miscalculated the resilience of the Chinese economy and none of our problems with China, such as subsidies to state enterprises and intellectual property theft have been solved. According to John Bolton, Trump was even reduced to begging President Xi to buy our agricultural products to enhance his chances of reelection.
Both China and the US have been hard hit by COVID-19, but this year China’s economy is projected to grow by 1%. Ours will contract by 8%. The world’s best performing stock market is now in Shenzhen, not New York. Despite his dismal record, Trump continues to promote his economic prowess, and from the number of Trump/Pence signs in our area, plenty of people have bought this schtick.
We have the romantic view in this country that successful businessmen have special gifts that will make them better stewards of the economy than politicians and bureaucrats. A common trope is that the government “should be run like a business.” In fact, skills honed in the business world do not translate to running governments. Governments must do things in service to the public that corporations would never do, including checking the excesses of giant corporations, protecting workers on the job, protecting public health and safety, and delivering the mail to every address in the country. One of our most popular government programs, one on which people in Southwest Virginia are very dependent, is Social Security. This program was devised by a career politician, Franklin D. Roosevelt, not a successful businessman like Herbert Hoover.
Unfortunately, Donald Trump is not a successful businessman. He is talented at creating that image, but his trail of bankruptcies, scams, and failed businesses should have warned voters of his inherent incompetence. 200,000 deaths later, we are paying the price for ignoring his record.
