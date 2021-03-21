Lim, Wang and Ha: We will build community through seeing each other

However, the recent examples of violence show how easily this “honorary” position of perceived safety and privilege can be stripped away and how quickly our community can be used as a scapegoat when politically convenient.

This is why it is so important for our community, and for others outside our community, to reject the suggestion that the pain of the APIDA community is due to another minoritized group. Whether this be the present growing attention to physical violence against us, historical pains of urban working class communities competing against each other to gain an economic foothold in this country, or in the pitting of APIDAs against other groups in affirmative action in education, we cannot buy into any system based on racial hierarchies.

We cannot buy into a system that wedges minoritized groups against each other because this prevents the dismantling of the underlying racialized system.

Instead, we reject violence against any minoritized group, and therefore stand in solidarity with those against anti-Black violence, anti-Trans/LGBTQ+ violence, anti-Native violence, and violence against women.

If violence—both physical and systemic—against any of these communities is condoned, then we are all at risk.