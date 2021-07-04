Limpert: DEQ ignores health threats

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is ignoring significant environmental, and public health threats to the residents of Chatham, Virginia by issuing a draft permit approval for the Lambert compressor station. To make matters worse, citizen comments at the upcoming July 7th hearing before the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board must now be made in person, and not virtually.
DEQ has issued the draft permit approval without adequate consideration of a number of important issues.
Significant negative health impacts from compressor station discharges are well documented.
Nevertheless, there has been no public health assessment in the Chatham community, despite over 50 years of ongoing pollutant discharges from nearby Transco compressor stations. Citizens in this environmental justice community could already be experiencing significant negative health impacts. Nevertheless, DEQ is burdening them with more pollution from Lambert without checking on their health.
Additionally, there has been virtually no assessment of current environmental conditions in Chatham.
There has been no soil or water sampling, and recent ambient air sampling at one of the Transco compressor stations has just started.
Air quality in Chatham was assumed using readings from Roanoke, and from Guilford, North Carolina. These cities are far removed from Chatham, and air quality is likely to be fundamentally different. To state that air quality in Roanoke and Guilford is indicative of air quality in Chatham without sampling is another insult to this community.
The AERMOD air modeling that was used to estimate pollutant impacts from Lambert is not accurate for the variable discharges and variable weather that would occur at Lambert. Aermod is also not accurate for pollutant deposition, or chemical reactions in the discharge plume, both of which are essential in determining pollutant impacts.
DEQ is aware of AERMOD’s shortcomings, and has advised that pollutant deposition is not considered in the modeling analysis.
An alternate EPA approved air model, the ADMS-3 model, predicts wet deposition, dry deposition, gravitational settling, short term fluctuations in concentration, chemical reactions, radioactive decay, and gamma dose. This model should be used.
Leaks, fugitive emissions, and resultant pollution to this community are underestimated. Leaks less than 500 parts per million are not even counted as leaks. Compressor stations are notoriously leaky. Based on EPA estimates, and a recent study published in Science magazine, Lambert and the MVP Southgate pipeline together would leak and emit over 1 million cubic feet per day. Numerous toxic substances in the gas stream would be discharged into nearby communities, along with the potent greenhouse gas methane. Transco pipelines, where Southgate would parallel them, have likely already been discharging pollutants into those communities for years.The MVP, which would end at Chatham, would leak and emit about 7 million cubic feet per day.
The public health and environmental impacts of many pollutants that would be discharged have not been satisfactorily assessed due to numerous regulatory waivers.
Radioactive radon gas will likely be discharged into this community at concentrations 100 to 150 times greater than ambient air concentrations. Radon is not regulated or mentioned in the Lambert draft permit. EPA states that radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths per year in our country.
Potent greenhouse gases methane and carbon dioxide are not considered either, despite our worsening climate emergency.
These regulatory loopholes benefit the fossil fuel industry, while endangering the Chatham community, and the rest of the world.
DEQ adds insult to injury by suppressing public comment by denying virtual participation at the upcoming July 7th hearing on the permit.
Citizens near Lambert in Chatham who wish to address the Air Pollution Control Board in Richmond will be required to drive nearly 300 miles, and be on the road for nearly six hours in order to address the Board for their allotted three minutes.
In April 2018, Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Number Six (EO6), which directed DEQ to work with stakeholders to improve public engagement.
DEQ is not complying with EO6. Their suppression of citizen comments is reminiscent of Virginia’s prior dismissal of environmental justice issues at the ACP Buckingham compressor station that resulted in condemnation by the courts.
DEQ needs to open this hearing in a virtual format, and allow all who wish to speak, the right to speak.
The least they can do is guarantee Virginia citizens three minutes of democracy.
The Board cannot allow Chatham, Virginia to suffer a similar fate as Flint, Michigan, where regulatory neglect results in significant negative health impacts to innocent residents.
The Board must stand up to DEQ, and reject this permit.
Limpert is a retired environmental regulator who formerly lived in Bath County along the route of the since-cancelled Atlantic Coast Pipeline. He now lives in Maryland.