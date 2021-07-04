Limpert: DEQ ignores health threats

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is ignoring significant environmental, and public health threats to the residents of Chatham, Virginia by issuing a draft permit approval for the Lambert compressor station. To make matters worse, citizen comments at the upcoming July 7th hearing before the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board must now be made in person, and not virtually.

DEQ has issued the draft permit approval without adequate consideration of a number of important issues.

Significant negative health impacts from compressor station discharges are well documented.

Nevertheless, there has been no public health assessment in the Chatham community, despite over 50 years of ongoing pollutant discharges from nearby Transco compressor stations. Citizens in this environmental justice community could already be experiencing significant negative health impacts. Nevertheless, DEQ is burdening them with more pollution from Lambert without checking on their health.

Additionally, there has been virtually no assessment of current environmental conditions in Chatham.

There has been no soil or water sampling, and recent ambient air sampling at one of the Transco compressor stations has just started.