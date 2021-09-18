Limpert: DEQ's summary of comments on Lambert compressor station misleads

The bad news is that board members may be tempted to read DEQ’s summary of the comments, rather than the comments themselves.

If Board members read DEQ’s summary, and don’t read the actual public comments, they will be reading what I believe is inaccurate and biased information. They may vote on the permit based on that information.

In my research into the fossil fuel industry, I’ve learned that you can’t take what you read from the industry at first glance. The language frequently appears crafted to deceive rather than to inform. DEQ seems to have written their summary right out of this industry playbook. Our representative democracy has no place for self serving misinformation from a public agency.

Now DEQ adds insult to injury.

DEQ has announced that the Lambert compressor station air permit hearing before the Board, which has been scheduled for Thursday and Friday, has been postponed. No new date has been set, but DEQ announced that there will be no virtual option for the hearing. Citizens will be required to risk their health in person during the worst pandemic in 100 years in order to address the board.