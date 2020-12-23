Limpert: Influx of pipeline workers will drive virus surge

This is absolute insanity, and once again shows the stranglehold that the fossil fuel industry has on our elected officials, and our regulatory agencies.

CDC needs to stand up to DOE, and act to protect American lives.

We are having a public health crisis that is worse than any that we have suffered in at least 100 years. It is essential that we act decisively to keep our people safe, and that means keeping MVP workers out of local communities until this pandemic is over.

We are not having an energy crisis. We have a glut of energy in our country. Work on the MVP is not essential. The MVP is not needed.

Nevertheless, we shouldn’t leave these workers out in the cold. They should be working. They are not the culprits in this ugly scheme. The economic consequences of this pandemic have been devastating, and our government has done little to assist those millions of Americans who have lost their jobs, their homes, and their ability to feed their families. Let’s put these workers into a safe job that will help stop COVID-19, and helps our fellow citizens in need, rather than a job that spreads COVID-19.

I urge readers to contact their state and federal elected officials, and demand that they stop the MVP from sending workers into local communities during this pandemic, and act to protect the health and economic well-being of our fellow citizens.

Limpert is a retired environmental regulator who formerly lived in Bath County along the route of the since-cancelled Atlantic Coast Pipeline. He now lives in Maryland.