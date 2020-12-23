Limpert: Influx of pipeline workers will drive virus surge

On Dec. 11, CDC director Robert Redfield stated that during each of the following 60 to 90 days our country could experience more COVID-19 deaths than from the terrorist attack of 9/11, or the attack on Pearl Harbor. This could bring our nation’s death toll from COVID-19 to a staggering 600,000 by March. That would be around 200,000 more deaths than our country suffered in World War II, and would be comparable to all of those killed during the Civil War.
We are losing the war against COVID-19, in large part from our government’s failure to act to protect its citizens.
Despite this tragic news, the Mountain Valley Pipeline still plans to bring large numbers of pipeline workers into rural communities during the pandemic, even as COVID-19 is running rampant through all parts of our country, and Virginia counties along the MVP route are experiencing skyrocketing infections.
This would be like throwing gasoline onto a burning home.
This could become a superspreader event. Workers from other parts of the country could spread highly infectious COVID-19, resulting in increased illness and death. Rural Americans are already particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, due to generally older populations, and fewer available health services.
The workers themselves would also be vulnerable to the ravages of this deadly disease by working together, driving to the work site together, and socializing with one another.
This could also spread the disease to other areas.
Gov. Northam and the Virginia Department of Health have refused to intervene to stop the inflow of workers. Gov. Northam was interviewed about COVID-19 in Virginia on the PBS NewsHour recently. He stated that the highest rates of infection are in Southwest Virginia, but did not mention the proposed invasion of workers likely bringing even more COVID-19. He later announced new measures to fight COVID-19, but did not mention stopping the MVP COVID-19 bomb that may be dropped on Southwest Virginia communities.
You may recall that Gov. Northam, a licensed physician, was reckless enough to contract COVID-19 himself. I am glad that he recovered. I am sure, however, that he received state-of-the-art medical treatment that may not be available to rural residents of Southwest Virginia. Gov. Northam should come to Southwest Virginia, and work alongside the heroic frontline medical workers, who risk their lives every day in order to save the lives of fellow citizens ravaged by COVID-19. Perhaps then he would wake from his stupor, and stop the invasion.
CDC has the authority to intervene. CDC can require measures to stop the spread of infectious diseases in our country. They can act to protect the lives of citizens along the route of the MVP.
Nevertheless, CDC has advised me that the U.S. Department of Energy has declared that pipeline workers are essential critical infrastructure workers, who should be allowed to continue working during the pandemic, and may even have priority over others for personal protective equipment, and COVID-19 vaccinations.
This is absolute insanity, and once again shows the stranglehold that the fossil fuel industry has on our elected officials, and our regulatory agencies.
CDC needs to stand up to DOE, and act to protect American lives.
We are having a public health crisis that is worse than any that we have suffered in at least 100 years. It is essential that we act decisively to keep our people safe, and that means keeping MVP workers out of local communities until this pandemic is over.
We are not having an energy crisis. We have a glut of energy in our country. Work on the MVP is not essential. The MVP is not needed.
Nevertheless, we shouldn’t leave these workers out in the cold. They should be working. They are not the culprits in this ugly scheme. The economic consequences of this pandemic have been devastating, and our government has done little to assist those millions of Americans who have lost their jobs, their homes, and their ability to feed their families. Let’s put these workers into a safe job that will help stop COVID-19, and helps our fellow citizens in need, rather than a job that spreads COVID-19.
I urge readers to contact their state and federal elected officials, and demand that they stop the MVP from sending workers into local communities during this pandemic, and act to protect the health and economic well-being of our fellow citizens.
Limpert is a retired environmental regulator who formerly lived in Bath County along the route of the since-cancelled Atlantic Coast Pipeline. He now lives in Maryland.