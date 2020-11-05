Limpert: More volume in pipeline means more risk

The leaked methane may mix with our atmosphere, but it will not dissipate. It will remain for decades, all the while adding to catastrophic climate change, which we know is just beginning to wreak havoc across our planet. Climate change will get worse…much worse.

Methane is lighter than air. But all of the other pollutants in the gas stream are heavier than air, and much heavier than methane. I believe that these pollutants will separate from the methane, and fall to the ground during the ongoing leaks and discharges. These pollutants could accumulate on properties and communities all along the MVP.

Another and perhaps even more sinister negative consequence of the MVP is that lead-210 and polonium-210 will form scales inside the MVP pipes over time, and due to radioactive decay, radiation levels in the pipes will greatly increase far into the future. This radiation might not be dangerous as long as it is contained in the pipes. However, there is no approved plan to remove the pipes from the ground when the MVP eventually stops transporting natural gas. If left in the ground, the pipes will eventually collapse, and this radiation and other residual pollutants will be released into our environment and onto future residents.