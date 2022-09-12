Limpert: Mountain Valley Pipeline reassurances downplay catastrophic safety risk

Roanoke Times reporter Laurence Hammack’s article (“Pipes sit outside as construction delayed,” Sept. 3) regarding the significant threat to public safety from the Mountain Valley Pipeline points out the fear and danger that people living near it will endure every day if the project is completed. MVP has been reckless with their pipe, and federal regulatory agencies have been missing in action in their failure to protect nearby residents.

A significant pipeline accident occurs on average once every 5.6 days in our country.

An MVP explosion would be catastrophic. It would dwarf the horrific San Bruno pipeline explosion which killed eight people, injured 60, left a crater 72 feet long and 26 feet wide, threw a 3,000 pound segment of pipe 100 feet from the crater, and had a reported 1,000 foot high fireball.

That was a 30 inch pipe, with a maximum operating pressure of 400 pounds per square inch.

The MVP is a 42 inch pipe with a maximum operating pressure of 1,400 pounds per square inch.

The impact radius, or blast zone, of an MVP explosion is 1,100 feet. This is the distance from the explosion where death or serious injury is likely. The area of the MVP blast zone is nearly four times as large as the San Bruno pipeline blast zone.

The MVP evacuation zone, where escape in minutes is needed to avoid death or serious injury is 1.4 miles wide. The total evacuation zone for the 303 mile MVP is around 242 square miles, or about one-third the size of Rhode Island. That’s a large number of our fellow citizens in harm’s way.

MVP is well aware of the danger in leaving pipe exposed. They used this issue in court to “quick take” property from 300 landowners, and then let the pipe degrade nearly another five years without adequately protecting it. MVP’s comment that safety is their top priority rings hollow given this dismal track record. Who knows how much longer the pipe will continue to degrade with the project stalled?

MVP pipe already in the ground is suspect as well. A large amount of pipe in the ground was left without cathodic protection for over two years, leaving it prone to corrosion.

MVP’s misleading statement that the pipe will be inspected and repaired as needed rings hollow as well. The “holiday” detector they say they will use will not detect failed coating flexibility, or uptake of corrosion causing chemicals. These are coating deficiencies that are also caused by leaving the pipe exposed. A pipeline expert advises that if the coating is not flexible, it won’t stand a chance during pipe bending, or other pipe stresses. The presence of chlorides and other corrosive substances in the coating would also indicate that it is unacceptable.

MVP misleads the public once again in saying that any damaged coating or thin spots will be repaired prior to installing the pipe. It’s not that easy. Expert Richard Kuprewicz’ statement that the pipe must be in terrible shape indicates that field repair is not enough to assure the public safety. Damaged pipe, in the ground or on the surface must be discarded or returned to the factory for recoating.

There is no question that additional testing is needed to reduce the significant public safety threat. The tests must investigate loss of coating flexibility, uptake of contaminants, coating adherence to the pipe, as well as testing for holes, and coating thickness.

Every one of the 40,000 pipes for the MVP may be unsafe, and a weak link in what is essentially a 303 mile underground bomb.

Landslides are another MVP public safety concern. A Jan. 4 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission document indicated that 79 landslides had required going onto private property in an attempt to stop them. Other landslides which stayed within the right of way were not tallied. One landslide forced two families to flee their homes. Yet another moved the pipe. These landslides are continuing, despite no direct hit from a tropical storm ... yet.

Bad pipe is dangerous. Landslides are dangerous. Bad pipe plus landslides is a disaster on the doorstep of our fellow citizens, whose safety and well-being are being sacrificed to increase corporate profits.

The threat and emotional trauma from the MVP was brought home to me when a mom asked how she could put her children to bed at night with that pipeline back there. I didn’t have an answer for her.

Apparently, neither does the MVP.