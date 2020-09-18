Lindberg: How to Cope with a Pandemic? It Takes Adaptability – and Planning

By Andrew Lindberg
Lindberg is a senior software development mentor at Exelaration, a Blacksburg-based software company.
Adaptability is the foundation of our very existence. Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, each company’s degree of adaptability is largely determining whether it will weather the changes wrought by this public health crisis. This truly has been an acid test of our ability to adapt.
Where I work, at Exelaration — the New River Valley’s hometown software development company and professional internship organization — we have benefitted from our strong state of adaptability. After rapidly transitioning the business to remote work in early March, we’ve continued to experiment with scheduling, video conferences and other types of communications.
Our goal these last several months has been to uncover the mechanisms that help us be more collaborative, more productive and more effective. The leadership at Exelaration has emphasized meeting with people (both employees and clients) wherever they are and working toward solutions together whenever time permits. Because of the pandemic, this might require flexible hours that will better accommodate new or changing responsibilities and time pressures.
Once a week, we congregate for a 30-minute, need-to-know roundtable on upcoming business activity. And once a month, we convene to evaluate our most-recent experiments and decide whether to refine them, adopt them, or discontinue them. Since we’re suddenly lacking in impromptu hallway meetings and other informal, on-site office interactions, our scheduled status updates have become much more critical, and more focused.
With so many new situations to handle, the review of our processes for staying adaptive has become important beyond measure. We’ve used these new meetings to handle everything from remote interviews and virtual conferences to making sure the lonely office plants are still being watered. This is our “plan to adapt our plan,” and we’re tweaking it still. That’s the beauty of being adaptive.
Luckily, the idea of ensuring adaptability throughout the organization is nothing new to us. In our industry, effective software developers have long recognized the advantages of operating in adaptive mode. When written well, software programs can handle significant change at a comparatively marginal cost: The programs can be readily updated, in response to feedback, and continually improved. High-functioning development teams know how to make their software adapt in the most-efficient ways possible, so they will continuously deliver value to users.
At Exelaration, adaptability is not the same as being forced to react. We do not alter our goals to fit each new situation, nor do we passively accept things as they come and just go with the flow. That is because adaptability results from planning for change – being prepared to understand any unforeseen circumstance and standing ready to respond accordingly, in a manner that keeps you on track toward your original mission. It means having a plan to respond that will be based on some new understanding that we’ve gained. And we obtain that new understanding by seeking out information about what has changed and making a valid interpretation of that data.
For other businesses still struggling with adapting to today’s new normal, leaders should try to mitigate the decision-making burden whenever possible. That might mean making more allowances for remote work. It might mean devising clearer and more-concise protocols for the workplaces that are open. It might mean establishing a greater frequency of open and honest planning discussions with employees and clients, to set new expectations and to outline new methods for tracking progress, effectiveness and accountability. What it most certainly means is that you need to be ready for the change you never saw coming.
