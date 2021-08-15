Lindholm: Forgiving student loans

And then there are the future borrowers. I have a niece entering college next year, and if current trends hold, she and her classmates will borrow an average of $50,000 each to finance their educations.

Will they receive $10,000 in student loan forgiveness? Inquiring minds want to know. And I mean that quite seriously. People planning for college are making big decisions, and they need to know if there be debt forgiveness in the future.

In summary, Biden’s proposal to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt would mainly benefit recent college graduates, most of whom have midsized loans that are still unpaid. It does nothing (or too little) for most long-ago graduates, and it does nothing at all for future graduates. And most significantly, it does absolutely nothing to address the relentless climb of college tuition rates, which is one of the prime drivers for this mess in the first place. In short, even if a one-time debt forgiveness of $10,000 is legal, it’s bad policy. And it would definitely make many people unhappy.