Long: 100 years ago, a nailbiter of a primary election

As I write this, the election has not even happened, much less been decided. That’s the peril of a biweekly column with an early deadline — current events can develop a lot between my keyboard and your newspaper. Plus, I think a lot of us are sick of Campaign 2022 anyway. So I’ll take us backward a century to see how things were different — yet oddly the same — in the local congressional race of 1922.

The actual election in November was almost a foregone conclusion. Virginia’s 6th District was then a thoroughly Democratic territory, and no one gave the Republican nominee, Fred McWane, much of a chance. So the real drama played out the Democratic primary in August, since whoever won would certainly be going to Washington.

The sitting congressman at the time was James P. Woods, usually styled Col. Woods, who had served since 1918. A prominent attorney and former mayor of Roanoke, he’d filled the unexpired term of a Virginia legend, Carter Glass (Glass had been appointed Treasury secretary in 1918). Reelected in 1920, he seemed secure in office, but in post-World War I Virginia change was brewing.

Former Commonwealth’s Attorney and sitting judge Clifton Woodrum was eyeing a seat in Congress. Two decades younger than Woods, he represented an active, younger generation, including WWI veterans who had actually “seen Paree.” They looked toward a future of automobiles and aeroplanes; Woods, born only three years after the Civil War, seemed like an anchor to the past. I can’t see that there were huge policy differences between the two, but stylistically they were worlds apart.

Woodrum instinctively organized his campaign in ways certain to challenge the “old boys’ network.” His Roanoke campaign headquarters had actual telephones and a staff to answer them. Woodrum organized his supporters into “Woodrum for Congress Clubs” that met in strategic neighborhoods to stir up the electorate (including many Roanoke women, who had only recently gained the right to vote). Such clubs were modeled after Bible Clubs organized by evangelist Billy Sunday, according to local historian Ray Barnes. (Sunday himself visited Roanoke that year and claimed credit for Woodrum’s win.) On the day of the primary, Woodrum advocates manned telephones lines to remind folks to vote while others made their cars available to give lifts to the polls.

Woodrum was also popular among Roanoke’s up-and-comers; a “joiner” by personality, he signed on with numerous civic clubs and learned to shake a lot of hands. Woods, in contrast, came across as much more reserved and stand-offish. Voters might have respected Col. Woods, but people liked Cliff Woodrum.

In a reminder of “plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose,” the campaign also turned decidedly negative. Woods wanted to stay above the fray, but he looked the other way when his supporters flung mud at his opponent. “Vitriolic-tongued and dealing in personalities” is how Barnes described these ferocious campaigners (imagine what they would have done with Twitter!). He credited them with doing more damage to Woods than to Woodrum. The attacks “gave Woodrum a limb on which to climb,” making him the victim and gaining him much sympathy. Barnes, incidentally, had recently started practicing law in Roanoke and was active in Democrat circles, so presumably observed it all first-hand.

But Woodrum’s support was mainly in the city of Roanoke, and the 6th District also comprised Floyd, Bedford, Campbell and Montgomery counties, where Woods remained strong. Election night turned into a nailbiter. In the end, Woodrum won by only some 300 votes. To no one’s surprise, he proceeded to win the November general election with nearly 80% of the vote.

Woodrum went on to a highly influential career in his 23-year stint in congress. An avid New Dealer in the Roosevelt administration, he most notably worked to bring the Veteran’s Administration hospital (Salem’s VA Medical Center today) to the valley in 1934. He was considered one of the most influential officials in Washington during the 1930s, and incidentally may have been the best singer ever elected by Virginians, performing often in churches and on national radio shows and famously singing “Carry Me Back to Old Virginny” on the floor of the House. In his honor, and because he procured federal funds for improvements, Roanoke’s airport was named Woodrum Field in 1941. Woodrum had a close connection to local aviation, by the way. His daughter, Martha Woodrum Zillhardt, was a pioneering “aviatrix” in Roanoke.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll stand by it in 2022: elections come and go, and the world keeps spinning.