Long: 2021 is a lot like 1921

At the start of a new year, some folks like to look back at the previous year and ponder triumphs and tragedies. Good for them; it’s always instructive to review recent past. But maybe because I was a history major, I like to reminisce a little farther than twelve months — I’m always oddly curious about 100 years ago. So let’s take a little time to consider 1921, a year with some interesting comparisons and contrasts to our present. A lot can change in a century. A lot can stay the same.
If you were suddenly plopped down in January 1921, you’d find some familiar themes. The world was trying to get back to “normalcy” after the recent global pandemic — the Spanish Flu catastrophe of a few years before. Medicine, however, you would neither recognize nor appreciate much. Antibiotics were only then in development; no one really knew what if anything could protect humanity from microscopic enemies. We think of strep as a nuisance illness involving three days of sore throat. In 1921, strep-based diseases killed multitudes.
You’d learn that a new president would soon be sworn in — though inauguration day then was March 4. Warren Harding would take the reins of power from the ailing Woodrow Wilson, representing a change in presidential party. Harding would be remembered for a scandal-plagued time in office, and wouldn’t complete his term. He died of a heart attack in 1923.
It wouldn’t take too many newspapers to learn that the left was on the march internationally. After the formation of the first Marxist state in the Soviet Union, international communism looked to be spreading to other nations. Pro-Soviet communist parties were being established throughout the world in 1921. The great global revolution, however, soon proved elusive to those who fervently believed it was humanity’s destiny. Even in the Soviet Union, Lenin tacitly conceded the point that communism wasn’t working by creating a “New Economic Policy,” representing a moderate reversion to capitalism. In a different foreshadowing of ideological conflict to come, 1921 would also see the formation of the Fascist Party in Italy.
Think arguing over immigration to the US is a new phenomenon? May of 1921 saw passage of the “Emergency Quota Act” which placed limits on who could come to the US from what regions. The basic formula for admitting immigrants would remain in effect until 1965.
Nor is racial tension something new. 1921 saw the Tulsa Race Riots (or the Greenwood Massacre), one of the uglier moments in our history. Details vary wildly as to what exactly triggered the events in Tulsa, but it is generally conceded that a black teenager was taken into custody for assaulting a white elevator operator, although his “crime” was likely nothing more than stumbling into her while entering her elevator. When he was taken to jail, men from Tulsa’s African-American community (one of the nation’s most affluent at the time) surrounded the jail to protect the accused from the real threat of lynching. Soon, conflict erupted between this group and some whites also gathered there. Violence followed. By the end of it, at least 39 African Americans had been killed, hundreds wounded, and thousands made homeless — thirty-five square blocks of the black neighborhood Greenwood were torched. Our nation will certainly pause and reflect on this dark day in history this coming May.
Of course, not all was bad news. Women’s athletics got a major boost with the first Women’s Olympiad held in March in Monte Carlo, the first-ever gathering of female athletes in history (the Olympics were determined to remain all male). Not everyone today considers it a great milestone, but the first Miss America was crowned in 1921 as well.
Radio was the information superhighway of the day, although few people had radio sets in their home yet (for that matter, many still lacked electricity or plumbing). Religious broadcasting began when a Pittsburgh station began in January airing evening vespers services. That fall the first broadcast of a World Series would also be heard by a lucky few. The New York Giants beat Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees in eight games, in the last year the series was the best of nine.
Of course, there was plenty more history made a century ago. But hopefully this brief digest of 1921 will give you some perspective for the new year. You’re probably glad not to be living in 2020 anymore. But you can be even more glad you live in here and now, problems and all.
