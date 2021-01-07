Long: 2021 is a lot like 1921

Think arguing over immigration to the US is a new phenomenon? May of 1921 saw passage of the “Emergency Quota Act” which placed limits on who could come to the US from what regions. The basic formula for admitting immigrants would remain in effect until 1965.

Nor is racial tension something new. 1921 saw the Tulsa Race Riots (or the Greenwood Massacre), one of the uglier moments in our history. Details vary wildly as to what exactly triggered the events in Tulsa, but it is generally conceded that a black teenager was taken into custody for assaulting a white elevator operator, although his “crime” was likely nothing more than stumbling into her while entering her elevator. When he was taken to jail, men from Tulsa’s African-American community (one of the nation’s most affluent at the time) surrounded the jail to protect the accused from the real threat of lynching. Soon, conflict erupted between this group and some whites also gathered there. Violence followed. By the end of it, at least 39 African Americans had been killed, hundreds wounded, and thousands made homeless — thirty-five square blocks of the black neighborhood Greenwood were torched. Our nation will certainly pause and reflect on this dark day in history this coming May.