Long: 300 years later, Lewis' legacy remains

Maybe you’ve already voted. Maybe you’ll vote next week. Either way, and whichever candidates you support, I’m betting you’re more than ready for the whole thing to be finished. So as we prepare for our great exercise in democracy next week, I want to take a break from current events and consider one man who did more than most others of his generation to secure the freedom we enjoy. Also, this month happens to mark his 300th birthday. That’s a good enough reason to spend a few column-inches on the legacy of the great Revolutionary hero Gen. Andrew Lewis.
Andrew Lewis was born October 1720 in Ireland, but emigrated to the Virginia wilderness as a boy. Growing up on the frontier necessitated learning to fight, and Lewis became an experienced soldier in the militia of expansive Augusta County. He served admirably in the French and Indian War alongside a man who would become a good friend: a guy named George Washington. One legend holds that Washington, when offered command of the Continental Army in 1775, humbly suggested the honor go to Lewis instead.
Lewis resided in what is today modern Salem in the last years of his life, though duty seldom allowed him to stay home. It was likely an act of political courage that brought him to the Roanoke Valley. In 1765 Lewis granted passage through Augusta County to a group of friendly Cherokee. But some Staunton ruffians, apparently mistaking them for hostile Shawnee, assaulted the group, killing five. Lewis arrested the ringleader, but soon thereafter a mob broke him out of jail, and publicly announced that no white man would stand trial for killing a red man.
Lewis’s attempt to enforce justice resulted in a price being put on his head. Soon afterward, with that compelling motivation, he (with friend William Fleming) moved to the Roanoke Valley, away from those who would kill them. In their new home, Lewis and Fleming became leaders, helping organize Botetourt County in 1770.
It was in 1774 that Lewis played his greatest role in Virginia history. At that time Shawnee warriors were raiding frontier homesteads in western Virginia, and the attacks were becoming intolerable. Lord Dunmore, British governor of Virginia, ordered Lewis, the most experienced frontier fighter in the west, to take a force of men to the Ohio River and end the threat once and for all.
Lewis and his army marched to modern-day Point Pleasant (now West Virginia) and camped there to await Dunmore and a force of British regular troops (who never arrived). While waiting, the Virginians were attacked by a Shawnee force under legendary Chief Cornstalk. By the end of the day, Lewis had won the crucial Battle of Point Pleasant, and the Shawnee would never again threaten the Virginia frontier.
This was an important victory, because Revolution was just around the corner. Had Virginia had to defend simultaneously the western frontier and fight the British in Tidewater, the division of forces may have led to defeat. If Virginia fell, the rest of the rebellious colonies likely would too. Independence may well have become a hopeless cause.
But that’s not all Lewis did to secure Virginia’s future. In 1776, within days of declaring our independence, Lewis again led men into battle. At Gwynn’s Island, Mathews County, Lewis’s troops evicted royal governor Dunmore and his Tory supporters from the newly independent commonwealth. Thus it was Lewis who secured the Virginia frontier from Indian attack AND chased out the last British governor. Not a bad legacy for our hometown hero.
Yet few today know his name, or if they recognize it from the Salem school or the signs on I-81, they probably don’t know his full significance. So obscure is he that an old statue of him in Richmond is usually mistaken for explorer Meriwether Lewis. His contemporaries Washington, Thomas Jefferson or Patrick Henry are household names. Perhaps Andrew Lewis should be as well.
So next time you drive down Salem’s East Main Street with a bit of time to spare, duck through the gates of East Hill Cemetery. Drive to the very middle of the place; you’ll find a central circle, well populated by grave markers. In the center of that circle, look for a stately, tall obelisk. It’s slightly misdated, but it marks the resting place of Gen. Andrew Lewis, forgotten founding father. Pause a moment and pay your respects, giving thanks that such a man once existed. Because, probably unbeknownst to you, you live in his shadow.
