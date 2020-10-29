Long: 300 years later, Lewis' legacy remains

Maybe you’ve already voted. Maybe you’ll vote next week. Either way, and whichever candidates you support, I’m betting you’re more than ready for the whole thing to be finished. So as we prepare for our great exercise in democracy next week, I want to take a break from current events and consider one man who did more than most others of his generation to secure the freedom we enjoy. Also, this month happens to mark his 300th birthday. That’s a good enough reason to spend a few column-inches on the legacy of the great Revolutionary hero Gen. Andrew Lewis.

Andrew Lewis was born October 1720 in Ireland, but emigrated to the Virginia wilderness as a boy. Growing up on the frontier necessitated learning to fight, and Lewis became an experienced soldier in the militia of expansive Augusta County. He served admirably in the French and Indian War alongside a man who would become a good friend: a guy named George Washington. One legend holds that Washington, when offered command of the Continental Army in 1775, humbly suggested the honor go to Lewis instead.