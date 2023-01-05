Long: 80 years later, here's looking at you, 'Casablanca'

January is a good time to look back. In this case let’s travel back eight decades to a great moment in Hollywood history. It was 80 years ago this month that the immortal film “Casablanca” was released. And, if you’ll pardon this expression, you must remember this.

I think I was in college when I read a magazine article about some of the best films ever made. The author opined that he envied anyone who had not seen “Casablanca,” since they still had the possibility of experiencing it for the first time. Intrigued, I went and found a copy to watch (VHS tape, I imagine). I realized that the article’s author was, if anything, underselling it.

If you’ve never seen it, stop reading and go find it. For the rest of this column (spoiler alerts!) I’ll assume some familiarity with the iconic film.

“Casablanca” was based on a little-known play titled “Everyone Comes to Rick’s.” Although the play was never produced, Warner Brothers recognized the story as potentially a great movie, and perhaps a powerful allegory of contemporary international affairs.

Yes, “Casablanca” is very much a product of its time. I suppose a lot of people enjoy the romance of the film, or the excellent acting, or the crisp, witty dialogue. But it’s what the movie says about World War II that has always intrigued me. I contend you can’t understand “Casablanca” unless you know what was going on 80 years ago.

The movie is set, deliberately, in early December 1941, just before Pearl Harbor. The U.S. is still neutral, and there are many determined to keep it that way. But the world is a dangerous place, and refugees are desperate to escape the war in Europe. Many end up stuck in Casablanca, where the American Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) runs a swanky — and a bit shady — nightclub.

Rick, once an idealist but now devastated by lost love, has become a selfish hedonist. Then suddenly, of all the gin joints in the world, resistance hero Victor Laszlo and Rick’s lost love Ilsa (the luminous Ingrid Bergman) walk into his club. Rick has the means to facilitate their escape — but will he? “I stick my neck out for nobody,” Rick reiterates several times. “A wise foreign policy,” replies the cynical Renault. Hidden in the drama and romance is the larger question of 1941: will the U.S. step into the fight against tyranny?

Of course, that question had been answered by the film’s premiere in January 1943. “Casablanca” had had a limited debut in November 1942, but the full national premiere was timed to coincide with the significant Allied conference in the eponymous North African city, only recently liberated. Few by then were left unconvinced that the Nazis had to be stopped. But this hardly distracts from the drama.

The cast is remarkably international — only three credited actors were American. Some have found fault with “Casablanca” for never addressing directly the savage antisemitism of Nazi Europe. But the cast well knew what was happening. The actor who played headwaiter Carl was a Jewish refugee who would lose two sisters in the Holocaust. The villain, Major Strasser, was played by another expatriate with a Jewish wife. Several other actors had similar stories. In the scene where the crowd at Rick’s sings “La Marseillaise,” drowning out a Nazi anthem, many of the extras were in unaffected tears at the power of the symbolism.

Rick, in the end, sacrificially makes possible the escape of Laszlo, and sends Ilsa with him, despite their shared history. The moral is clear: in the fight of freedom versus tyranny, sacrifices will have to be made, losses will have to be borne. “Welcome back to the fight,” Laszlo tells Rick in parting. To an American audience then enduring a world war with no guarantee of victory, it was a reassuring conclusion. Prepare for pain, but it will be worth it in the end.

Watching the film still delights. Many lines have entered our cultural lexicon: round up the usual suspects, the beginning of a beautiful friendship, we’ll always have Paris. One oft-attributed line that wasn’t actually in the film: “Play it again, Sam.” “As Time Goes By,” the song Sam was asked to play, was nearly replaced, but Bergman had already cut her hair for her next role and those scenes could not be reshot.

Eighty years later “Casablanca” still works. It’s history which teaches history. If you haven’t seen it in a while, treat yourself. Meanwhile, here’s looking at you, kid.