Long: A cemetery we should preserve

Jonathan Tosh was the son of Thomas and a major landowner in the late 18th/early 19th centuries. So was he a resident of the cemetery Bob so clearly recalls from his childhood?

I’ve been unable to identify the source of the attribution. People call it the Jonathan Tosh Cemetery, but no one explains why. Nor do they identify which Jonathan Tosh might be buried there. The elder JT had a son, nephew, and cousin of the same name. If anyone has information, I’d love to hear about it.

Nor could Mr. Kinsey guess why a Tosh would have been buried on Evans land, except that the families intermarried. (Actually, I know exactly why he was buried there. He was dead.)

I ventured to the spot one dismal afternoon; I honored the no-trespassing signs but watched some vigilant deer romp where cows once grazed. There’s no sign of an old cemetery; but I already knew that. Mr. Kinsey would like to see the spot remembered. The land will surely be developed soon; perhaps the Lick Run Greenway will extend through the tract. If so, he suggests interpretive signage to preserve the heritage of the Evans and the Toshes, pioneer settlers for our valley. I agree.

I enjoyed our afternoon with Bob Kinsey and his lovely wife Lois. Perhaps if someone decades ago had had the foresight to share what they knew about the cemetery, to preserve the history, we wouldn’t have to wonder today.

