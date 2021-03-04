Long: A cemetery we should preserve

In the time I’ve known him, I’ve never had an uninteresting conversation with Bob Kinsey. Our meeting last week was no exception.
Mr. Kinsey possesses one of the longest and clearest memories I’ve ever encountered; I’ve known him for some years as a man who tells good stories and asks good questions. Since he’s spent his life in the Roanoke Valley, the 95-year-old Navy vet is a fount of information about local history. The story of how he, not the mayor, actually lit the Mill Mountain Star for the first time in 1949 is beyond our subject today, but look it up sometime. It’ll give you a chuckle.
I will recount another story I enjoyed hearing. The Kinsey family back in the day owned a farm along modern I-581 across from the airport, where Countryside Golf Course used to be. Bob’s dad, Roy, had dairy cows, and realized something: the glasses at the Hotel Roanoke held roughly one-third quart. That meant when a guest ordered a glass of milk, it was poured out of a pint bottle, with some left in the bottom. The enterprising Mr. K special-ordered some 1/3-quart milk bottles, and began selling properly-sized dairy products to a satisfied hotel. Win-win.
But then some government functionary heard about it, and put a stop to the exchange. One-third quart was not, it seemed, an approved measurement for dairy. Your government at work: protecting us all from mis-measured milk.
Anyway, Mr. Kinsey asked to meet with me and the excellent staff of the Salem Museum, Fran and Alex, to share some memories. Free advice: but when someone offers to share clear and insightful memories that are nine-decades old, sit down and listen.
The story he wanted to tell us isn’t unknown — Ray Cox previously covered the tale in his space in this paper. But Mr. Kinsey wants to be sure the memory survives him, and so shares it with folks interested in the local past.
When he was a boy of seven or eight, there was an old, abandoned cemetery on the aforementioned dairy farm. He vividly recalls two white gravestones, inscriptions worn beyond readability, and an iron fence, on a hill overlooking Lick Run creek. Because the cemetery was an impediment to the farm, Mr. Kinsey’s father removed the fence, and over time the stones were covered by topsoil. His father was never able to identify who was buried there. Decades passed, the farm was sold, but the memory persisted.
In recent years, Mr. Kinsey noticed in a real-estate atlas that the site was identified as the “Jonathan Tosh Cemetery.” He knew who Jonathan Tosh was. Any local history book will identify two Tosh brothers, Tasker and Thomas, as some of the earliest European settlers in the Roanoke Valley, along with the Evans family. Mark Evans settled in the cleared-off “Barrens” near modern-day Hershberger Road (the bubbling Evans Springs there still carries his name). The Toshes chose river-bottom land nearer downtown—where we have the Franklin Road bridge across the river, there was once Tosh’s Ford.
Jonathan Tosh was the son of Thomas and a major landowner in the late 18th/early 19th centuries. So was he a resident of the cemetery Bob so clearly recalls from his childhood?
I’ve been unable to identify the source of the attribution. People call it the Jonathan Tosh Cemetery, but no one explains why. Nor do they identify which Jonathan Tosh might be buried there. The elder JT had a son, nephew, and cousin of the same name. If anyone has information, I’d love to hear about it.
Nor could Mr. Kinsey guess why a Tosh would have been buried on Evans land, except that the families intermarried. (Actually, I know exactly why he was buried there. He was dead.)
I ventured to the spot one dismal afternoon; I honored the no-trespassing signs but watched some vigilant deer romp where cows once grazed. There’s no sign of an old cemetery; but I already knew that. Mr. Kinsey would like to see the spot remembered. The land will surely be developed soon; perhaps the Lick Run Greenway will extend through the tract. If so, he suggests interpretive signage to preserve the heritage of the Evans and the Toshes, pioneer settlers for our valley. I agree.
I enjoyed our afternoon with Bob Kinsey and his lovely wife Lois. Perhaps if someone decades ago had had the foresight to share what they knew about the cemetery, to preserve the history, we wouldn’t have to wonder today.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.