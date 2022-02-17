Long: A century of Roanoke radio history

I tend to cram a lot of useless information into my brain, yet somehow I can never remember where I set down my coffee cup. One compartment in my cranium seems to be dedicated to early radio history, because it’s a topic on which much of the said useless info has congealed.

So it was that I noticed a report about the 100th anniversary of WOC radio, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, which was granted an official license a century ago tomorrow. The exact same day, WOK radio, the first station in Arkansas, was also granted a license. Coincidentally that week, Britain’s first commercial radio station, 2MT (“Two-Emma-Toc”) came on line — it was an ancestor of today’s BBC.

It all reminded me that over the next few years we’ll see many 100-year anniversaries related to a medium that changed the world.

I doubt I’ve ever heard a second of broadcasting from Iowa, but the call letters WOC caught my eye. It took me a couple of seconds to realize why it was familiar. A few years after going on the air, WOC hired Dutch, a handsome, well-spoken former athlete from nearby Dixon College, launching an impressive career. You know Dutch as Ronald Reagan.

Reagan would often tell that the call letters stood for “World of Chiropractic” since the owner of the station was B. P. Parker, one of the founders of that branch of alternative medicine. But actually, call letters in those days were randomly assigned, and Parker didn’t own the station at first. Nevertheless, WOC is still broadcasting; WOK down south didn’t last very long. A hundred years ago radio was a risky endeavor — but an exciting one.

The technology for radio broadcasts had been around for a while, and was starting to come into its own when World War I broke out. That war proved the efficacy of radio waves in military communication, but it temporarily smothered any civilian uses. During the war, in the U.S. only governmental/ military radio was allowed.

But when the war ended the restless American population felt an unquenchable desire for entertainment, fueled by an unprecedented economic boom. Meanwhile the technology of transmitting and receiving radio broadcasts was steadily improving. The early 1920s would herald an explosion of radio innovations and stations.

Our fair valley was right in the mix of things. Here in Roanoke, station 3BIY was already on the air by early 1922. I haven’t been able to identify exactly when 3BIY began or what programming they offered, but it was a crucial step toward future development. The low-watt station was operated by Richardson-Wayland Electrical Co. in Roanoke, one of the few dealers selling radio equipment in those days. A canny salesman there reasoned that he could sell more sets if there was something local for listeners to receive. But 3BIY was just an amateur operation.

Within two years, the promise of real commercial radio beckoned Richardson-Wayland even more. As the federal government began divvying out radio licenses to keep broadcasts from interfering with each other, the company applied and was granted the call letters WDBJ. WDBJ went on the air in June 1924.

(Many people have tried to guess what those letters signified. But again, they seemed to be sequentially assigned. About the same time, call letters WDBA through WDBZ were assigned for stations from Maine to Florida, including one owned by a New York council of the Boy Scouts.

Colleges, churches, bookstores and dealers in radios were also grabbing their spot on the radio wave universe.)

WDBJ would move around in ensuing years, both in studios and on the dial. For a long time it was at 930, before settling at 960 about 1941. You recognize the call letters, of course, from the local CBS television affiliate, which spun off of the radio station when it became, wonder of wonders, feasible to broadcast sound AND pictures.

For a number of years the biggest radio station in town, one of two television stations, and this local daily newspaper were all owned by the same concern. Eventually, that monopoly on local information had to break apart. WDBJ radio eventually changed call letters to WFIR (First in Roanoke!), and also remains on the air nearly a century later.

I doubt there have been many days of my life when I haven’t listened to radio in one form or another, although today I’m as apt to listen over the internet as through old-fashioned radio waves. Things change, things stay the same, radio endures.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.