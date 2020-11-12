Long: A loophole the Electoral College doesn't address

The answer to the question is: There is no clear answer to the question. Complicating things is the trend of recent years for early voting and vote-by-mail options. Let’s say you vote early and enthusiastically for Smith because you don’t like Jones; but you like Smith’s running mate even less. Then poor Smith passes away. The natural thought would be to elevate the running mate to the top of the ticket, and very likely this would happen. But a lot of people have already voted, and there would be no way to sort out who wanted to rescind his or her ballot. On Election Day, how many more people would feel compelled to vote against (or reluctantly for) a dead candidate? Or how many would stay home, impacting down-ballot races?