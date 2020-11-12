Long: A loophole the Electoral College doesn't address

Now that the election is over, I want to expend a little newsprint on a subject that seems to me a potential weakness in our democratic system. I thought about writing something on this last month, but it seemed a bit morbid with electioneering in full swing. Still, I think it’s a question that crossed a lot of minds this fall. What would happen if a presidential candidate were to die prior to election day?
This was, to say the least, an unusual campaign year. The two main candidates were the oldest ever to run. One was diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized in October; the other has given the occasional appearance of less-than-robust health. Thankfully, nothing like a candidate’s sudden death occurred. It’s never happened; perhaps it never will. But it’s in the realm of possibility in any quadrennium.
So let’s say, just as a thought exercise, that in 2024 or 2028 or ____, a major candidate passes away suddenly, mere days before an election. Were it to happen months in advance, I presume there would be time for the party to adjust the ballots. But if the ballots had already been created and deadlines for amending them had passed, how would the system handle it?
(If a president-elect were to die, there’s a constitutional procedure in place under the 20th Amendment — the VP-elect takes over on Jan. 20. But here we’re imagining a case where no one has yet been elected.)
The answer to the question is: There is no clear answer to the question. Complicating things is the trend of recent years for early voting and vote-by-mail options. Let’s say you vote early and enthusiastically for Smith because you don’t like Jones; but you like Smith’s running mate even less. Then poor Smith passes away. The natural thought would be to elevate the running mate to the top of the ticket, and very likely this would happen. But a lot of people have already voted, and there would be no way to sort out who wanted to rescind his or her ballot. On Election Day, how many more people would feel compelled to vote against (or reluctantly for) a dead candidate? Or how many would stay home, impacting down-ballot races?
Now, I don’t pretend to be any sort of expert on electoral law, but here’s how I imagine this scenario would play out. Perhaps some states already have provisions covering this eventuality (recall that we never have a national election—we have 50+ separate elections every four years). The key would be the inescapable fact that you’ve never once voted for a presidential candidate. You vote every four years for electors to support your favored candidate in the electoral college. Recent court opinions would seem to bind electors to the popular vote winner of their state as provided by law. But it’s doubtful that would ever be construed to require electors to vote for a dead person. So my guess is the electors of states won by Smith’s ticket would simply cast their ballot for Smith’s running mate.
But Candidate Jones would not readily accept this. Jones (and it doesn’t matter if Jones were a Democrat or a Republican) would immediately file lawsuits to invalidate every vote for Smith. The thing would become a mess, tied down in the courts. Ultimately, it’s the House of Representatives that has the responsibility of ratifying the results of the electoral college, so likely Congress would get involved as well.
Sound complicated? It is. But it’s also open to many responses to such an unprecedented occurrence. To me, it shows another advantage to the current, tried-and-true electoral college system. Were, as many propose, the president to be chosen strictly by national popular vote, the above scenario would have answers even less clear.
The death of a presidential candidate prior to an election but after votes had been cast would create a crisis which hopefully we’ll never see. Still, it’s a potential chink in our electoral armor.
So having thought through the thought exercise, perhaps this should be considered: Each state should amend its electoral law to state simply that if a partisan candidate were to die prior to a presidential election, the vice-presidential candidate would automatically receive any votes previously cast or to be cast for the deceased candidate; or, time permitting, another person designated by that party. Hopefully such a provision will never be needed. But if it ever were, it seems to me it would save a lot of headaches.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
