Long: A million little stories. Here's one.

By John Long
Indulge me in a story of the war’s end:
It was 75 years ago last week. The war was finally over, and the stenographer felt the weight of history around her. Of course, she’d played only a miniscule part in the immense machinery of warfare. Immediately after graduating from a tiny school in Missouri, she’d hopped the first train she could to Washington, D.C. It didn’t take long to grab one of the hundreds of secretarial positions available in the new Pentagon building.
Finally, peace was at hand. The stenographer recognized the importance of the events on the front pages. She asked her pal Doris to accompany her to the majestic National Cathedral to pray for the peace, for the boys still overseas, for families of those who would never come home.
They were devout and had the best intentions. But — they were also teenage girls. At 12th and Pennsylvania, waiting for the next bus, they met two sailors, Beebuck and Tex. It didn’t take much persuasion for the girls to agree to a dinner date in lieu of their cathedral prayer meeting. Then to a second date the next night.
But that afternoon Beebuck called Doris. Tex was sick. But don’t worry. A radioman-in-training from Virginia could fill in as the stenographer’s date. No need to cancel an end-of-the-war celebration, is there?
So the two girls found themselves back at 12th and Penn that evening. From across the street, they staged their reconnaissance. There was Beebuck and the unfamiliar radioman. He didn’t make a very good first impression. With his sailor’s cap at a rakish tilt, he was visibly flirting with another girl. The stenographer suggested they sneak away. But Doris wanted her date. Reluctantly, the stenographer agreed.
At dinner, she was irritated by the sailors’ habit of tapping incessantly on the table. Only years later would she realize what was going on. The two were communicating in Morse code. Specifically, they were making plans to split up, to make their double date a little more private.
The four strolled to the White House grounds, hoping to catch a glimpse of the president (another Missourian who had once visited the stenographer’s father’s store). Then, to the Smithsonian to see some of the exhibits. The museum was crowded, and the stenographer became engrossed in the dinosaur skeletons on display. When she looked up finally, Doris and Beebuck were nowhere to be seen. But her blind date was still at her elbow. She was stuck.
Yet somehow, as the evening progressed, she started not to mind so much. They saw each other again. And again. With the rapidity that was so familiar in those days, romance developed. But change was in the air. The radioman learned he would ship out soon to interior China, to a posting a long way from salt water. The U.S. Navy had forged some agreements with the Chinese to install weather stations inland, to provide forecasts for the Pacific. WWII taught our nation many lessons, but one was the strategic importance of good meteorology.
Meanwhile, the stenographer was, in modern parlance, downsized. The gargantuan Pentagon support staff necessary to win a war wasn’t needed in peacetime. She packed her bags, said goodbye to Doris, and headed home. She’d spend a year teaching in the middle-of-nowhere school that she’d once attended.
But she’d keep writing to her radioman. And he wrote back. Somehow, without the benefit of internet or cellphones, romance continued to blossom. Finally the posting in China ended. The radioman shipped to San Francisco and caught a train across the continent. Halfway across, his train pulled into a small-town depot. The former stenographer got aboard. A day later they were in Virginia, in Roanoke. She met his family, and they all went to a local minister’s house. There, Stanley Long would give his name to Helen Frankenfield, only 366 days after the blind date that almost never happened.
Mom and Dad were married forty-eight years, until his final heart attack. But by then, they had seven children and almost two dozen grandkids. Helen would survive as a widow for sixteen more years, welcoming more grandkids and even great-grandkids to her brood.
I know there are a million little stories like this that emerged from the big story of WWII. Each one of them changed history, and each gives a glimpse into how providence unexpectedly, remarkably, wonderfully shapes the lives we live. In my next column, I’ll tell another story of the end of the war.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
