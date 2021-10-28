Long: A nuanced patriotism passed on to future generations

(Of course, anyone could be forgiven for not realizing this, since neither side of the debate seems willing to listen to the other and discuss things civilly.)

In my school days long, long ago, and likely in yours, general support of America was built into the curriculum — although certainly not the sort of indoctrination mandated by totalitarian regimes.

We learned patriotic songs in music class. We studied the founding of our nation with a certain sense of awe. No one went out of the way to inform us that our country was deplorable.

All educators don’t universally denigrate America nowadays, I know. But there are those on the extreme left, some in classrooms or designing curriculum, who seem to consider the U.S. an irredeemable regime of oppression, to be condemned, perhaps reformed according to their preferences, but never celebrated.

Patriotism is, to them, apparently an outmoded, even an offensive, concept. Not all on the left see the U.S. this way, but some seem to, and they often drive the debate.

How long can a nation survive while discouraging pride in their homeland among the next generation? If large numbers of future citizens believe their nation to be villainous, one that perhaps doesn’t even deserve to exist, what future can that nation expect?