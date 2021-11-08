Long: A plea for remembrance from a Roanoke hero slain in the Battle of the Bulge

On Veteran’s Day we take the opportunity to honor and thank the men and women who have worn the uniform of our nation; who have been willing to stand in harm’s way, between us and the ones who would do us harm. To honor these veterans I would like to pay tribute to one particular hometown hero, who, I think, very eloquently gave voice to what is and has been in the hearts of generations of vets.
André Fallwell was born in Roanoke in 1924, the son of a WWI veteran and the wife he met in France. The couple married overseas in 1919 and returned to Virginia, raising André and two siblings on Westover Avenue. He attended Jefferson High School a year ahead of my father; they may well have known each other. He worshipped in the Episcopal church, and in school he excelled in academics, joined the French Club, and was a star on the football team. It’s said that he scored the last touchdown ever in the old Maher Field before Victory Stadium replaced it. He also inspired chuckles by portraying a parody of Hitler in a school play, mocking the dictator who would become his nation’s enemy a few months later.
When the war began André enlisted in the 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Division. His unit landed in France about a month after D-Day, and PFC Fallwell fought his way across western Europe. On October 25, 1944 he wrote a letter in which he movingly expressed why he felt he was fighting.
Parts of this letter, and a very moving poem he wrote, were printed by the Roanoke Times on January 26, 1945. I think he spoke for millions of American veterans over many generations when he tried to convey what took him so far from home to fight a brutal war: “As for what I am fighting for, it is very simple … I’m fighting to get back home, but I want it to be a better and ever-improving America … I want to live in a community where with a clear conscience I can say ‘I am free’ — and mean it in such a way that everyone is included, regardless of racial, social, or political position.” Pretty forward-thinking for a Southern man in 1944, I think.
He also sent home a beautiful poem, a plea for remembrance and perhaps a prediction of his fate. Written from a French battlefield, it’s worth sharing on this Veterans Day. It’s also inscribed in bronze at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial.
Lest you forget, we piled into assault boats bobbing high, and charged the beach amid the thundering roar,
Meanwhile the winds and dismal rain whipped by to watch us die on Europe’s battered bleeding shore!
We fought our way to land; we left there in the sand our native blood.
Although the sea will drench it clean, we claim our hand released the forces soon to free all Europe’s battered, bleeding shore!
On, comrades, on! We stay behind—the peace is yours to win.
The fight claims us, but you will find us here for all eternity;
As though we hadn’t been the price for your posterity—
Do you remember when?
Lest you forget – our fight is over now, and it is won; but we are not alive to share the goal of glory.
Only see that all your sons recall our guns—before the drums have ceased to roll!
Our standards lie amok where last we falling stuck them waving proud.
Although the next will take it up, we claim our pluck has written freedom‘s newest text—
Before the drums have ceased to roll!
On, comrades, on! We stay behind—the peace is yours to win.
The fight claims us, but you will find us here for all eternity;
As though we hadn’t been the price for your posterity—
Do you remember when?
And after war deserts our kind, will you remember when?
André Fallwell was killed in action exactly two months after he wrote his letter to his friend: on Christmas Day, 1944, in Luxembourg, during the Battle of the Bulge. He is buried in Roanoke’s Evergreen Cemetery.
Veteran’s Day is exactly the day for all of us to ask ourselves that question: will we remember? I never wore the uniform; I’ve often said that other people wore my uniform for me, and I can’t take that for granted. So my answer to André, and to so many others, is yes, I will remember. Indeed, I can never forget.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.