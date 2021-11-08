Long: A plea for remembrance from a Roanoke hero slain in the Battle of the Bulge

On Veteran’s Day we take the opportunity to honor and thank the men and women who have worn the uniform of our nation; who have been willing to stand in harm’s way, between us and the ones who would do us harm. To honor these veterans I would like to pay tribute to one particular hometown hero, who, I think, very eloquently gave voice to what is and has been in the hearts of generations of vets.

André Fallwell was born in Roanoke in 1924, the son of a WWI veteran and the wife he met in France. The couple married overseas in 1919 and returned to Virginia, raising André and two siblings on Westover Avenue. He attended Jefferson High School a year ahead of my father; they may well have known each other. He worshipped in the Episcopal church, and in school he excelled in academics, joined the French Club, and was a star on the football team. It’s said that he scored the last touchdown ever in the old Maher Field before Victory Stadium replaced it. He also inspired chuckles by portraying a parody of Hitler in a school play, mocking the dictator who would become his nation’s enemy a few months later.

When the war began André enlisted in the 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Division. His unit landed in France about a month after D-Day, and PFC Fallwell fought his way across western Europe. On October 25, 1944 he wrote a letter in which he movingly expressed why he felt he was fighting.