Long: A reflection on the 100th anniversary of Salem's city manager system

A friend once told me a story about his dad, who was a town manager a few decades back. One night, he got a call about 3 a.m. from a resident. “I thought you’d like to know the streetlight is out on my block.” The manager apologized and pledged prompt service in getting the light back in operation. As soon as the workday began, he ordered a crew to prioritize getting that streetlight repaired that very day. When it was fixed, he made sure to call his neighbor and let him know. At 3 a.m.

Chances are you’ve had occasion to call up local government about some issue — water main leaks, potholes, a downed tree. You probably called an office administered by a city, or town, or county manager. Maybe you called some elected officials — but they probably just called the manager.

A century ago, things were not so easy. A community probably had elected officials, but life — and governance — was getting complicated. Expectations now were that there would be paved streets for cars, electricity and running water in urban settings, that parks would operate and trash would be picked up and little Jimmy could go to a nearby school. But the local elected officials were quickly finding themselves out of their element. What did they know about paving roads or picking up trash?

From this came one of the wonders of modern America which we usually take for absolute granted: the Council-Manager form of local government. There are many variations, but the basic idea is that running a modern community takes specialized knowledge and a skill set that most elected officials lack. So it makes sense to hire — not elect — an expert to run things.

I was thinking about this subject because this month marks the 100th anniversary of such a system in my city of residence: the idyllic republic of Salem. A century ago Salem was only a small town, but like much of the nation it felt growing pains. Residents were straddling a candlelit world of horse-drawn buggies and outhouses and the modern age of cars, telephones, and talking pictures. How to ease this transition to modernity?

A local group booster club of movers and shakers reorganized itself in 1920 into a Chamber of Commerce with grand visions for civic betterment. However, this chamber soon dissolved when an officer made the mistake of endorsing a senatorial candidate on official stationery, thoroughly ticking off half the members.

Fortunately, two other groupa could pick up the mantle of leadership: the Salem Women’s Club and the new Salem Kiwanis Club. With both clubs populated by affluent, forward-thinking residents, they jointly began advocating for some structural changes needed in post-World War I Salem. Most pressing: they wanted to initiate a Council-Manager form of government, like their neighbor, the much-larger City of Roanoke, had done a few years before. (Sidenote: while there are various candidates as the originator of this idea for municipal government, the first city to hire a city manager was apparently Staunton, in 1908.)

As Salem historian Woody Middleton expressed the sentiment: “the Kiwanians decided Salem was approaching the limits of expectable progress under a system in which volunteer councilmen, with businesses of their own, provided the only real planning and supervision for a meager work force.”

A special election was organized for February 1922, in which local voters would decide between the traditional six-member council to run things (those six guys felt that they had “served faithfully and well and deserved to keep the reins”) and a three-seat council that would hire a professional town manager. The vote was close to a landslide: 70% believed it was time for a change.

The first Salem manager, Baltimorean John Broome, took office Sept. 1, 1922, and immediately began making modern improvements. The new council oversaw his efforts, and he served at their whim, but few people felt cause for complaints against Broome. Nonetheless, he stayed less than four years before departing for a similar position in Summit, New Jersey. (Little remembered today despite the accolades of the early 1920s, Broome eventually retired from the federal government as an assistant commissioner for the Public Housing Administration, and wrote a book about his career.)

Salem over the past century has had about 10 other town or city managers, and all have been pretty effective administrators, including the current Jay Taliaferro.

So wherever you live, if you bump into your local town/city/county manager, tell him or her thanks. Because mostly they just hear complaints about potholes.