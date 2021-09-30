Long: A reminder of the ugly and the need for constant vigilance against monsters

She claimed to have two daughters — 11 and 14 years old — and was willing to sell sexual access to them. Southern agreed to pay her $400 and meet them in a hotel in Princeton, West Virginia.

When apprehended, he also was found to have images of child pornography on his phone. Day ruined yet?

I couldn’t ascertain how he was caught or what happened to the two girls. The fact that the sentence was for “attempted” sex trafficking makes me hopeful that he was stopped in time.

Perhaps it was a sting of some sort and no minor was ever in danger. But we’d be deluding ourselves if we decided such a scenario couldn’t play out, or never plays out, in reality.

I also couldn’t find any further info on the mother. Presumably her name was withheld to protect the kids. I hold out the possibility that some details were disguised to shield the innocent or, again, that it could have been some sort of sting, that there were no girls and the “mother” had a badge.

But assuming the description in the press release matches what actually happened, it’s painful to imagine a woman making such an offer concerning her own offspring.

Perhaps she was lying about being the parent and was trying to sell someone else’s daughters.