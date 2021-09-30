Long: A reminder of the ugly and the need for constant vigilance against monsters

A warning from the outset: this column is tough to read. It would make your day brighter and your blood pressure lower to skip it entirely.
I’m of the opinion (obviously, having written this) that we should remain aware of such things and shine light where possible; plus I doubt you don’t already know such things go on around us.
But if you’d prefer not to be reminded of highly disturbing events on such a fine day, then skip on to the sports page.
If you’re still reading, I have an ugly story to relate. Earlier this month one Jamie Otis Southern of Tazewell County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison by a West Virginia court for, it sickens me to say, attempted sex trafficking of a minor.
Like Will Rogers I only know what I read in the papers (although, unlike Will, my papers are often computer screens).
I wasn’t in the courtroom, heard no testimony, and only am familiar with the reported facts of fragments of the case. But even so it’s enough to break the heart.
According to the Department of Justice press release on the matter, Southern more than a year ago contacted a woman who had advertised on Craigslist. She wasn’t selling an old exercise bike or looking for lawns to mow.
She claimed to have two daughters — 11 and 14 years old — and was willing to sell sexual access to them. Southern agreed to pay her $400 and meet them in a hotel in Princeton, West Virginia.
When apprehended, he also was found to have images of child pornography on his phone. Day ruined yet?
I couldn’t ascertain how he was caught or what happened to the two girls. The fact that the sentence was for “attempted” sex trafficking makes me hopeful that he was stopped in time.
Perhaps it was a sting of some sort and no minor was ever in danger. But we’d be deluding ourselves if we decided such a scenario couldn’t play out, or never plays out, in reality.
I also couldn’t find any further info on the mother. Presumably her name was withheld to protect the kids. I hold out the possibility that some details were disguised to shield the innocent or, again, that it could have been some sort of sting, that there were no girls and the “mother” had a badge.
But assuming the description in the press release matches what actually happened, it’s painful to imagine a woman making such an offer concerning her own offspring.
Perhaps she was lying about being the parent and was trying to sell someone else’s daughters.
Perhaps she had a drug addiction or other personal tragedy to make her consider such an unthinkable course of action. I don’t know the full story. But again, nothing seems implausible here.
The tragic fact is that across the globe and right here in our own backyard, parents are often complicit in the exploitation of their own children.
Southern’s prosecution was part of a national initiative of the Justice Department called “Project Safe Childhood.”
Begun in 2006, PSC “marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims,” according to its webpage. It’s appalling that such an organization has to exist, but at the same time I’m glad they’re out there.
Southern will serve his time behind bars and then, when released, be kept under supervision for another 15 years and be required to register as a sex offender. Seems like light punishment to me, but at least in theory he can no longer harm anyone else.
If I’ve ruined your day, I apologize. None of us want to think about these things. But the sad truth is that we need a reminder of the ugly from time to time.
It makes us more appreciative of the safe and secure families we know, and more importantly keeps us mindful that the unthinkable lurks not so far away. I’m under no illusion that this sort of thing is a recent development (although the internet certainly exacerbates the problem), and I don’t pretend to have some sort of magic wand to make it all go away.
Constant vigilance, stiff prosecution, draconian punishments of the guilty — these are all certainly in order. It’s my hope — and I’m sure yours — that innocent children can be protected from monsters, and that many more Jamie Otis Southerns will find themselves behind bars.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.