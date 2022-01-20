Long: A Youngkin executive order with common ground for all

We are now several days into the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Like all Virginia chief executives, he came into office with pomp and ceremony, soaring rhetoric, parade festivities, and revered traditions on display. But Youngkin also hit the ground running, with his “Day One” agenda of executive orders and directives, fulfilling some of his campaign promises as quickly as he could.

Now, depending on whether you voted for the guy or not, you probably liked some of the nine orders and two directives signed on Jan. 15 or thought them ill-advised and unfortunate.

I’d like to zoom in on one in particular, on which I think we all can find some common ground. It was Executive Order Number 7, titled “Establishing the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.”

Human trafficking is a problem we all know exists but which is usually hidden and unremarked. While we know it isn’t exactly so, we like to think it’s an issue that affects other people in other places — until it shows up in our news feeds and we realize it’s right here. This new standing commission will hopefully serve as a frequent reminder that the problem is real, and we can do something about it.

The preamble to the executive order spells out the stakes: “Human trafficking is a global epidemic. Through force, fraud, or coercion, criminals exploit men, women, and children into sex trafficking and forced labor. Around the world, at any given moment, an estimated 24.9 million people are victims of this criminal exploitation. Our Commonwealth has not been spared from the reach of these abhorrent crimes … there were 179 cases of trafficking and seventy-seven traffickers identified in Virginia in 2019 alone.” It’s been a growing concern for years, of course, and a growing priority for law enforcement. But now, Youngkin exclaims, “Virginia is committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking.”

Youngkin’s commission implicitly recognizes the unpleasant, unavoidable fact: this is a Virginia problem. As much as we might like to think trafficking is an issue for developing nations or a problem confined to big cities, it’s right here around us. With eyes scrubbed of any pretense that it’s someone else’s problem, the governor intends to make us face the issue.

The commission won’t make human trafficking more illegal than it already is. Since 2015 there has been a law on the books in the commonwealth allowing prosecutors to put perpetrators on trial (although, regrettably, Virginia was the last state in the Union to pass such legislation). Instead, what this new body is tasked with doing is to add other tools to the toolbox of combating trafficking. But also, as the name implies, the goal is to assist in the recovery and redemption of victims. Youngkin’s executive order therefore establishes two over-arching goals: to increase enforcement, and to empower survivors.

When active, the commission will be authorized to work with and advise law enforcement and prosecutors on applying relevant laws, as well as offer further training to local and state police in recognizing a problem that’s too often invisible. Notably, Youngkin’s order highlights some aspects of the trafficking business that are often overlooked: the role of social media in “advertising” such trade, the role of illicit “massage parlors” where more than massages take place, and the devastating impact of prostitution, the wicked step-sister of trafficking. Look in the future for more jail time for solicitors of prostitution and fewer slaps on the wrist.

Second, the commission will be empowered to strengthen efforts to assist survivors of human trafficking in reclaiming their stolen lives. Sadly, many victims seem unaware that there are ways to escape their exploitation. Expanded efforts will aim at raising awareness; train school personnel to recognize the signs of trouble among youth; collaborate with nonprofits which offer housing, rehabilitation services, mental health counseling and behavioral recovery; and provide job training programs. This commission has the potential to make a real difference. For too long and far too often, the victims of trafficking have been treated as perpetrators of crime instead of victims of it. Better options will soon be available, if the commission does its job.

The commission is mandated to give an interim report to the governor by Sept. 1. Of course, we’ll know better before then what this commission intends to do and what impact it intends to have. This is an issue that transcends politics, around which both parties can unite. Here’s hoping this new commission establishes a path forward to a better, safer Virginia.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.