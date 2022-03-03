Long: An appreciation for historian George Kegley

The biggest drawback to writing a biweekly commentary is that a lot can happen in two weeks. Sometimes by the time I have the opportunity to address a topic, it’s already well out of the headlines. Still, even if it’s less than timely, I had to take the opportunity to pay tribute to a departed friend, who knew all about headlines and deadlines, and one who greatly influenced my love of the local past.

George Andrew Kegley died two weeks ago yesterday, a true loss to the Roanoke community and to the cause of local history and preservation. I knew George for some 20 years, and worked with him on many a project. I don’t know that I — or anyone else — ever met someone more dedicated to preserving the local past, and my respect for him grew through the years.

George was a writer and editor for this paper for years, but I knew him mainly in circles drawn by the local past, not current events. I never asked him what got him so interested in regional history, but perhaps it was his wonderful wife Louise, who was no less than a Fishburn. Local history buffs will immediately grasp the significance of that name.

George was a stalwart with the Historical Society of Western Virginia, where he served as director emeritus and edited its journal since 1968. I was privileged to write a few things for him on occasion. If George Kegley made a suggestion, I listened, grateful for the edits. If he liked something I’d researched and written, I considered it a high compliment.

George told me once he was a member of no less than six historical societies, and I bet he was undercounting. He helped start the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, and was an early director of the Virginia History Federation (now the Virginia Association of Museums), as well as the Western Virginia Land Trust. True to form, he placed a preservation easement on the lovely historic property that he and Louise called home. I got to visit him there once. Some of my party wandered around to admire his house and the pristine views. But I was fixated on his library, and he took time to comment on some of the books he found most useful in his research.

Yet none of this work with the past touches on his volunteerism that improved countless lives in the present: Roanoke Area Ministries, Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross.

I was never around George without learning something interesting. It was in 2007 that I got to carpool with George to some out-of-town meeting or another. I don’t recall the purpose of the meeting, but I certainly remember the drive. That year was, of course, the 400th Anniversary of the settlement at Jamestown. George told me about visiting Jamestown in 1957, the 350th, along with his uncle, F.B. Kegley (local historians and genealogists will recognize that name as the author of the epic 1938 tome “Kegley’s Virginia Frontier.”). On that trip, F.B. described to George his visit to Jamestown in 1907 for Virginia’s 300th birthday. And there I was, in the age of satellite dishes and cellphones, transported back in time a full century, basking in the recollections of two groundbreaking historians of our corner of Virginia.

I usually try not to mourn the departure of a friend like George Kegley. Rather, I give thanks that my life coincided in history with his, that I was blessed enough to exist at the same time as he did.

This has been a fairly personal column already, but allow me to close on another personal note. This piece marks 15 years that I’ve been filling this biweekly space on your op-ed page. Back in March 2007 the Roanoke Times put out a call for four “community columnists,” to hammer out 750 words on various subjects, receiving only a token stipend for the effort. I was immediately intrigued, and on a whim I applied. There were four of us at first, but the others eventually found better things to do. For reasons I occasionally ponder, I’ve kept it up for a decade-and-a-half, and have usually found it an enjoyable experience. So for the privilege, I thank you, the readers out there, whether you agree or disagree with my ramblings.

In my very first column I wrote that “I hope that my sporadic musings in this space will contribute to the public discourse.” I still hope I’ve accomplished something like that.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.