Long: 'Black Mirror' warned us about this

By John Long
“Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor.”
–Bari Weiss
“[Weiss believes] that public discourse has become less decorous because it has moved to the left. But really, it’s because it has moved online.”
–Moira Donegan
I don’t often watch episodic shows, but I chanced once to see an installment of “Black Mirror,” a British anthology series. I watched it again last week after reading such quotes as above.
The “mirror” in the title refers to the dystopian show’s theme: how society might react to technology which doesn’t quite exist, but which we can easily envision. This particular episode features Bryce Dallas Howard as Lacie, a young professional absolutely entrapped by social media. Despite the profligate and wholly unnecessary profanity, it’s a compelling look at our multimedia world.
When the viewer first meets Lacie, she seems silly and self-absorbed. She monitors her phone while jogging; she practices “spontaneous” giggles in front of the mirror. She even hires a consultant to coach her on improving her social media image.
But as the episode proceeds, we realize why: her society has become consumed with a tyrannical (but nongovernmental) social media monolith which allows users to rate each other. Those “influencers” approaching a perfect 5.0 are the elite; those at the bottom are pariahs. Folks like Lacie, hovering in the low fours, try desperately to improve their standing.
At work, a coworker approaches Lacie with a conciliatory smoothie. He’s cloyingly trying to win back the favor of the office. The man — interestingly, a gay black man — had offended his companions. Now he’s being digitally cancelled. He’s desperate to avoid disaster.
The next day, Lacie sees him at the office entrance. The automatic door will not work for him because his ranking has reached critical. Literally and figuratively, doors no longer open for him; he’s become a nonperson. Lacie averts her eyes and passes by, ignoring his terrified pleas. She can’t risk the social courage necessary to assist the unfortunate outcast.
Lacie needs a new apartment, and desires a luxury condo. But her rankings are too low to qualify in this digital caste system. Suddenly she sees an opening: a childhood friend, a highly ranked influencer, asks her to participate in her wedding. The opportunity to impress a roomful of elites might just become the chance of a lifetime.
She throws everything into the role, but it all falls suddenly apart. At the airport, she’s told her flight has been cancelled. When she complains in frustration, she’s escorted out by airport security, who is empowered to lower her rating for misbehavior. Suddenly she’s fallen into the dreaded threes. Then twos.
She rents a car to make the wedding, but her ranking now merits only a junker. When it stalls out, she’s reduced to hitchhiking. A low-rated trucker picks her up; despite being a digital untouchable, she’s the only happy person in the entire episode.
She explains to Lacie that she was once like her: all about the numbers. But then her husband got sick and was refused treatment because his rating didn’t pass muster. So the trucker turned her back on the whole system and found herself liberated. “It was like kicking off tight shoes” to shed the pretenses, she confides joyfully. She asks Lacie what she wants from life. “I don’t know…enough? To be content?” Sadly, she’s absolutely convinced that whatever it is can be found only through the approval of social media.
By the time Lacie arrives at the wedding, her misadventures have left her disastrously ranked. The bride disinvites her; she can’t allow someone so inferior into her presence. Lacie desperately crashes the wedding anyway. She tries to deliver the bridesmaid’s toast on which she’s pinned her whole life. She’s panned by the influencers present and ultimately arrested. To the world, she’s become worthless because…well, because.
We aren’t quite in Lacie’s world. No one is ranked or denied services because of social media standings. Yet somehow, we’ve allowed the frivolous and self-absorbed distractions of Twitter and Facebook enormous control over our lives. People summarily lose jobs and are ostracized because of online criticism of something they said or did; dissent is hurriedly hushed up (“OK, boomer!” “Shut your mouth, Karen!”). Even the president obsesses over Twitter; major media which should know better fearfully let it shape policy and editorial content. Cowardice is so much easier than principle when the Twitterverse frowns.
Maybe it’s time for us to kick off the tight shoes.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
