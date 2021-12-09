Long: Bob Dole embodied the greatness of the Greatest Generation

I was preparing to write on another subject last Sunday when news of the death of Bob Dole caught my attention. Like millions of Americans I had great respect for the man, and like millions of others I paused to reflect back on his notable career.

As an historian of World War II, I was naturally drawn to a man who not only served in uniform but who was highly decorated and grievously wounded, bearing the scars of battle to his dying day. Had he come home, recovered, gotten a run-of-the-mill job and never had his name in the headlines, that would still qualify him as one of the greatest Americans in my book. But of course he went on to become Senate majority leader and a three-time presidential (and one-time vice-presidential) candidate.

A while back, I looked up famous people who were WWII veterans, and naturally Dole’s name came near (maybe at) the top of the list. So few of the “Greatest Generation” are left that someone with his name-recognition would naturally attract attention. But he never tried to collect praise for his personal service — he devotedly drew attention to all men and women who fought in that epic conflict. He helped spearhead the campaign to build the WWII Memorial in D.C., and until recent years could be occasionally found there greeting veterans who visited.