Long: Bob Dole embodied the greatness of the Greatest Generation

I was preparing to write on another subject last Sunday when news of the death of Bob Dole caught my attention. Like millions of Americans I had great respect for the man, and like millions of others I paused to reflect back on his notable career.
As an historian of World War II, I was naturally drawn to a man who not only served in uniform but who was highly decorated and grievously wounded, bearing the scars of battle to his dying day. Had he come home, recovered, gotten a run-of-the-mill job and never had his name in the headlines, that would still qualify him as one of the greatest Americans in my book. But of course he went on to become Senate majority leader and a three-time presidential (and one-time vice-presidential) candidate.
A while back, I looked up famous people who were WWII veterans, and naturally Dole’s name came near (maybe at) the top of the list. So few of the “Greatest Generation” are left that someone with his name-recognition would naturally attract attention. But he never tried to collect praise for his personal service — he devotedly drew attention to all men and women who fought in that epic conflict. He helped spearhead the campaign to build the WWII Memorial in D.C., and until recent years could be occasionally found there greeting veterans who visited.
I never met Mr. Dole, but I heard him speak twice. Once was during a campaign stop in our area in 1996, and the other in 2001 when he spoke at Roanoke College. His theme at that latter event was “Leadership: Values in the 21st Century.” I still have the program from that talk, and it mentioned in the speaker’s bio that he was “blessed with a legendary sense of humor.”
In fact, that night I bought an autographed copy of his book “Great Presidential Wit,” a compendium of quips by and about all our nation’s chief executives. With characteristic charm, he added the subtitle “…I wish I were in the book.”
I always admired the fact that Bob Dole didn’t take himself too seriously. But his nation, his service, his ideals, his heartfelt patriotism — he was steadfastly serious about these. At times a fierce Senate partisan, in retirement he encouraged bipartisanship and mutual respect among elected officials. It’s no accident that the post-mortem accolades were distinctly heart-felt and bipartisan.
Still, he could come across as irascible sometimes. I think it was at the Roanoke College speech where he told about an event in the early ’80s where Presidents Ford, Carter and Nixon were jointly appearing. With characteristic caustic wit, Dole remarked “Look! Hear No Evil, See No Evil, and Evil!” The latter referred to Nixon. But lest you think it was harsh, the two men were great friends. Dole was one of the speakers at Nixon’s funeral, and even broke into tears at one point.
I also recalled a signature moment in his acceptance speech for the 1996 Republican presidential nomination. “Let me be a bridge to an America that only the unknowing call a myth,” he proclaimed, hearkening back to what another friend and fellow-WWII vet, George H. W. Bush, called a “kinder, gentler America.”
“Let me be the bridge to a time of tranquility, faith and confidence in action. And to those who say it was never so, that America’s not been better, I say you’re wrong. And I know because I was there. And I have seen it. And I remember.”
At the time I thought it was poignant (and the older I get the more poignant it becomes) but a mistake in terms of the campaign. The ’90s were a forward-looking time, and voters weren’t eager for nostalgia. Clinton, in stark contrast, pledged to be a “bridge to the future.” Sure enough, Dole was defeated by Bill Clinton fairly handily, though for bigger reasons than that one line. By the way, Clinton and Dole also became good friends. You couldn’t not like the guy, even when you disagreed with his politics.
Bob Dole, the last of the WWII generation to seek the White House, was more than an also-ran. Undaunted, he refused to let defeat define him. In the same convention speech, he proclaimed what could be his epitaph: “For greatness lies not in what office you hold, but on how honest you are, in how you face adversity, and in your willingness to stand fast in hard places.” May our nation never lack leaders of such integrity in high positions.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.