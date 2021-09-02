Long: Choices between good and bad not always clear-cut in military, diplomatic realms

Nazi Germany, thankfully, lost World War II. But some things they did the surpassed their enemies.

German scientists and technicians excelled in some technologies, including some frightening ones. In rocketry, chemical weaponry, areas of physics and mathematics — the Germans did pretty darn well.

With the Nazi government vanquished, the Allies all made it a priority to see exactly what Germany had accomplished and who made it possible. If their expertise and brain power could be transferred to our side, who knew what advantages we could discover?

The Soviet Union, of course, pursued the same goals in the regions of Germany they occupied. Our wartime Allies to the east were rapidly becoming our great competitors for postwar dominance. And so it made sense to get identify, interrogate, and recruit German scientists to our side first.

Thus began Operation “Overcast,” the American effort to learn what we could from the Germans we’d today call geeks. But there was a problem: many, maybe most, had assisted Nazi Germany in fighting the war.

While some had no choice in how their theories were applied, their weaponry had killed Allied personnel. Others had been complicit in the Holocaust, often by exploiting slave labor. Not all were diehard Nazis, but few had clean hands.