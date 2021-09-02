Long: Choices between good and bad not always clear-cut in military, diplomatic realms

As a kid, I was fascinated with the American space program. I wasn’t old enough to pay attention to the first moon landings, but I remember Skylab, space walks, Apollo-Soyuz, and the early space shuttle flights.
The men and woman strapped into rockets were great heroes; I believed the bounds of science were expanded with each blast-off. I eagerly read what I could and watched documentaries and live launches.
Of course, I eventually discovered that pure exploration was not the only motivation for our space program. Also at play was the international competition of the Cold War.
The U.S. needed to keep the Soviet Union at bay, and reaching the next milestone in space scored propaganda points while providing technological advancements.
Beating the Soviets to the next great horizon of science and technology didn’t always happen, but it often did. Like it or not, politics and space intersected in ways my younger self didn’t fully grasp.
But you won’t be surprised to read that the politization of rocket science goes back before there was even a NASA. Seventy-five years ago tomorrow, a secret directive was issued that delivered to the U.S. some important technological advantages. But they came, arguably, at a cost of ideological purity. Let me share the story of Operation “Paperclip.”
Nazi Germany, thankfully, lost World War II. But some things they did the surpassed their enemies.
German scientists and technicians excelled in some technologies, including some frightening ones. In rocketry, chemical weaponry, areas of physics and mathematics — the Germans did pretty darn well.
With the Nazi government vanquished, the Allies all made it a priority to see exactly what Germany had accomplished and who made it possible. If their expertise and brain power could be transferred to our side, who knew what advantages we could discover?
The Soviet Union, of course, pursued the same goals in the regions of Germany they occupied. Our wartime Allies to the east were rapidly becoming our great competitors for postwar dominance. And so it made sense to get identify, interrogate, and recruit German scientists to our side first.
Thus began Operation “Overcast,” the American effort to learn what we could from the Germans we’d today call geeks. But there was a problem: many, maybe most, had assisted Nazi Germany in fighting the war.
While some had no choice in how their theories were applied, their weaponry had killed Allied personnel. Others had been complicit in the Holocaust, often by exploiting slave labor. Not all were diehard Nazis, but few had clean hands.
Still, the U.S. officers investigating these scientists realized that their know-how could be very valuable. At first, we were still fighting Japan; later the Truman administration was becoming very distrustful of the Soviet goals for the postwar world.
Thus on Sept. 3, 1946, President Harry Truman issued a secret directive converting “Overcast” to “Paperclip;” aimed at helping top-flight German brainiacs migrate to the U.S. In ensuing years, some 1,600 German scientists were moved to the U.S. and employed in rocketry, avionics and other fields of science.
Any guilt associated with their activities under Hitler was quietly ignored. By far the best-known Paperclip recruit was the legendary Wernher von Braun.
In coming decades, the U.S. took the lead in computer science, aircraft design, space exploration and numerous other fields. Not all of this was due to German know-how, but a lot was. Later, some would come to question the propriety of using former Nazi technicians to advance American science, and “Paperclip” remains controversial today.
Of course, if some of these guys had been bad guys, others could say they had little choice in what Hitler’s regime did with their discoveries. And many Americans could point out that bringing them to the U.S. kept their expertise out of the hands of a different totalitarian regime, allowing their knowledge to be put to use defending international freedom, instead of threatening it.
The lesson of “Paperclip,” I think, is that in the military and diplomatic realms we don’t always get clear-cut choices between good and bad. Sometimes we have to look for the lesser of two evils.
To defeat Nazi Germany, we had to ally with monstrous Stalin. To keep an edge over the Soviet Union later, we had to exploit the know-how of some former Nazi partners.
I wish it weren’t so, and I believe one day it won’t be. But 75 years ago the choice was clear: hold our nose and grab the best Germans we can before the other guy got them.
