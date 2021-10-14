Long: Civility is needed at local school board meetings, but not imposed by the feds

Now, to a point, most everyone agrees with the statement. Making threats against public officials is and should be illegal. But efforts “to intimidate individuals based on their views” strikes me as disturbingly vague, coming from an agency with armed officers and legions of lawyers. Can a parent tell an elected school board member that they will work to defeat him in the next election? Can a board, faced with a roomful of angry parents murmuring, claim to feel intimidated and call for federal security? Can mere dissent from board policy be deemed intimidation? Should we read the memo itself as veiled intimidation?

Garland would certainly deny that such things are intended, but I’ve read and heard a lot of opposition to this memo and the implied threat of the federal government policing local school board meetings. Does security at a local school board hearing really need to be a federal matter?

Interestingly, one group who would seem to answer no is the Virginia School Boards Association.

On Sept. 29, the National School Boards Association, based in Alexandria, released a letter to President Joe Biden calling for federal law enforcement to help deal with “the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.” (It’s not clear to me the extent to which Garland’s memo was in response to this letter.)