Long: Communities should come together to solve the baby formula crisis

In the world of the disrupted supply chain, if it’s not one thing, it’s another. There for a while you couldn’t get bleach and paper towels. Later it was chicken breasts. Last Christmas my wife wanted canned biscuits for a dessert she makes, but no luck despite driving to a dozen groceries.

But none of that concerned me nearly as much as the current crisis: the shortage of baby formula.

Let’s face it, everything else that has been in short supply is pretty much replaceable. No chicken? Get turkey. We survived just fine without the canned biscuits. But for parents (and of course their babies) who need formula, there is no substitute. It’s not like you can say “Here, kid, suck down some Pepsi!”

And it’s been personal to my family. My oldest daughter is fostering a 5-month-old little girl, hopefully moving to the adoption phase soon. My grandbaby (she’s pretty darn cute, by the way) for various reasons can only ingest one particular formula, and no surprise it’s been very difficult to find.

Luckily things haven’t progressed to crisis mode yet. A coworker of mine chanced to find two cans at a Walmart in another town and snatched them up. I texted sisters in three different states and have them looking. Some other friends have lucked into the can here and there. As I write this, the baby’s set for a few weeks at least. We’ve been fortunate. But you don’t have to look far into news websites to find other families who are desperate. I’ve heard of babies sickened or even hospitalized by ingesting the wrong formula — or worse, by tainted or fake stuff sold online to frantic parents. This is bad, and my heart goes out to these families who only want to feed the babies they love.

My wife was able to nurse our kids, so my experience with formula is limited. But I know that until a few weeks ago, we all took for granted that we could stroll into a store and buy what we need. I have no doubt the shortages aren’t forever, but for now many families are in a pinch and a potentially dangerous one. So, how did we get here?

The start of the crisis can be traced to the shutdown of a massive plant in Michigan that produced a significant share of the formula market. There were suspicions of bacterial contamination at the plant and four babies who had ingested their formula had been sickened. Now, naturally, we expect a company manufacturing such a vital item to turn out safe, wholesome products, and almost everyone expects government inspectors to step in when necessary.

But it now appears that it may have been much ado about nothing. Abbott, the massive company that operated the plant, reports that no contaminated formula was found in the factory. A sample of bacteria (a common strain found nearly everywhere) was discovered at the plant, but not in an area where formula is produced — plus no genetic link was found between that bacteria and the sick babies. Nor was there a genetic link between the bacteria that sickened the four babies, and the formula they consumed were all from different batches made on different days. Naturally Abbott is going to spin the story in their own favor, but it may well be that this was all coincidence.

And yet, moms everywhere are frantically searching empty shelves and stalking online providers. The Biden administration just announced that some formula will be sourced from overseas, and hopefully the Abbott plant will be back in production soon (incidentally, Abbott doesn’t even produce the brand my granddaughter needs — myriad factors are disrupting the supply chain).

Politicians love to point fingers at each other, and the president is certainly getting a lot of blame for the crisis — arguably more than is fair. He can’t be a miracle worker. Ultimately, though, I think it will be the free market that alleviates the shortages, not government programs. But that eventuality may not comfort a parent with a hungry child today.

So there’s another force to put into play here, found outside of market economics and government intervention. Let’s help each other. Do what my family is doing: rally around a baby in need. Don’t hoard. Maybe you have unexpired formula your baby doesn’t need anymore — pass it on to someone who does. Churches with food banks can perhaps put a special emphasis on baby formula right now. We’ll get through this, together.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.