Long: Do we really want to legalize marijuana?

I’ve likened the move to legalize marijuana in Virginia to a runaway train — full of momentum and tough to stop. One reason for this is that the passengers on the train — legalization proponents — have no interest in stopping it. In fact, they seem to consider anyone who suggests slowing the train long enough to consider the destination a hopelessly antediluvian killjoy.

In recent days the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam has laid groundwork for legalization after “robust data collection, new regulation, and public education.” Meanwhile, the House of Representatives voted to decriminalize pot on the federal level, while of course taxing the sale of the product. Proponents hail these developments as part of inevitable progress toward legalization, and they may well be right. But that doesn’t mean it’s automatically a good idea. There are many, many reasons to consider slowing down this train before unintended consequences begin to pile up alongside the track.

For an alternative perspective on the legalization debate, I often refer to the work of a Virginia-based organization called Smart Approaches to Marijuana.