Long: Doolittle Raiders exemplified American courage

Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part column. The first part appeared March 31.

In my last column I began to recount the history of the Doolittle Raid, which took place 80 years ago this month.

The background is a war that is going disastrously for the United States. Japan is running wild through the Pacific, the Americans are nearly finished in the Philippines (incidentally, this month is also the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March), and there is woefully little we can do in response.

Unwilling to do nothing, American planners conceive of a bombing raid on the Japanese home islands by B-25s, launching from an aircraft carrier (although that bomber is not designed for carrier use). Chosen to lead the audacious raid is Jimmy Doolittle, a daring barnstormer from the interwar years who is now a lieutenant colonel in the Army Air Forces.

The USS Hornet loads 16 B-25s and their crews in early April and set out in total secrecy. The task force unexpectedly encounters some Japanese picket boats which report their presence; Doolittle’s planes take off April 18 some 200 miles farther from Japan than planned. The extra distance strains the limits of the bombers.

Despite the early warning, Japan is unprepared for the attack. Until that April morning, in fact, Japan considers the home islands inviolable. No American bases are in range of Japan; and heavier bombers like B-25s cannot, as far as they know, operate from carriers.

Then suddenly Doolittle’s planes are screaming over Tokyo, Yokosuka, Yokohama and other cities. Bombs are falling, buildings are burning, and then the planes are gone.

Meanwhile, planes from the Enterprise, another carrier shadowing the Hornet, inflict damage to several small Japanese naval vessels; nowhere near enough to change the course of the war, but it feels good after Pearl Harbor and Bataan.

In truth, Doolittle’s Raiders do little material damage. But the psychological impact on Japan is immense. The Empire’s war plans are built on the premise that the home islands are immune from attack; suddenly this is no longer the case. While Japan is still winning the war, achieving a final victory now has to be sped up. Japan urgently needs to engage and destroy the U.S. Pacific Fleet before other bombs fall on her cities.

Plans to advance southward toward Australia are hurried; and an eastward thrust toward Midway — the farthest Pacific territory still held by the United States — is rushed from the planning rooms.

Thus, Doolittle’s otherwise ineffectual raid sets the stage for the two major confrontations in the first half of 1942: the Battle of the Coral Sea in May, and the turning-point Battle of Midway in June.

As for the 16 crews from the raid, most make it to friendly territory in China and are rescued. Three are killed in crash landings; some are captured by Japanese forces. Three prisoners are summarily executed; another dies of disease; others survive years of horrendous conditions in prison camps. One crew lands in Soviet territory and are held in custody by Stalin’s goons, but eventually are allowed to “escape” to British-controlled Iran.

Doolittle is awarded the Medal of Honor and all of his men Distinguished Flying Crosses. Much is made of their adventure by a nation eager for anything like good news in this trying war. For the first time, American morale soars. No one thinks victory is on the immediate horizon, but it doesn’t seem quite so impossible anymore.

Doolittle goes on to contribute to victory in Europe as commander of the legendary Eighth Air Force.

A few years ago someone pointed out an unassuming gentleman to me and said I should go introduce myself: he was a 100-year-old World War II veteran. Naturally I jumped at the chance. As we exchanged a few words, I realized I was speaking to Col. Richard Cole, Doolittle’s co-pilot for the raid and at that time one of the last surviving Raiders. He would be the very last upon his death at age 103 in 2019. I also learned that as a boy growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Col. Cole had known the Wright brothers. How often do you get to meet someone like this?

Our encounter lasted only a few minutes, and inevitably meant more to me that it could have to him. I was in awe of someone who had not only witnessed but made history. May the memories of the Doolittle Raiders never fade. May our nation never lack the sort of courage they exemplified.

