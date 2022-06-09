Long: Every American school kid should know the story of Midway

Lest we forget: 80 years ago this month a few cocky American fly-boys unexpectedly, gloriously won a war for us. It took five minutes. It’s a great story and deserves some attention, so with your permission I’ll dust off some thoughts from five years ago:

June 1942: so far the war has gone disastrously for the United States in the Pacific. In the six months since Pearl Harbor, the Japanese have conquered enormous stretches of territory with barely a response from the United States. But Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, the planner of the Pearl Harbor attack, had predicted that Japan would have six to 12 months to “run wild” before the Americans recovered. Time was running out.

At the Battle of the Coral Sea in May, we’d slowed Japan’s southward advance, so the question became “where will they attack next?” Unbeknownst to the Japanese, the U.S. was reading, if imperfectly, their coded transmissions. Cryptanalysts had uncovered evidence of an impending attack on target “AF.” But where was AF?

Suspecting it to be Midway, an unimpressive hunk of coral but our westernmost base in the Pacific, the codebreakers designed a bit of ingenious subterfuge. They broadcast a fake message that Midway was having problems with its fresh water supply. Sure enough, a coded message was soon intercepted revealing that AF was short on water. We had our answer.

Chester Nimitz, commander-in-chief of the Pacific Fleet, quickly dispatched all available resources to meet the threat (ignoring a Japanese diversionary attack on the Aleutian Islands). Among the flotilla was the USS Yorktown. At Coral Sea, Yorktown had been damaged and had limped back to Pearl expecting a three-month repair job. Instead, the carrier was back at sea in three days. That little factoid alone explains much of how the U.S. will win this war.

The two fleets encountered each other only through aircraft and submarines. World War II was the first naval war in which surface fleets fought extended engagements without ever coming in sight of one another. On the morning of June 3 each side discovered the other. A showdown was inevitable.

The Japanese commander, Admiral Chuichi Nagumo, had to divide his attentions between two targets: the American fleet and Midway itself. Meanwhile, U.S. admirals Frank Jack Fletcher and the redoubtable Raymond Spruance seemed to sense instinctively what the Japanese would do. Their battle plan depended on more than a little luck, but they got the job done.

On the morning of June 4, Spruance launched successive waves of torpedo bombers against the Japanese fleet. They all encountered heavy losses without scoring a hit; 35 of 41 planes and crews were lost. Finally, while the torpedo bombers tied up the Japanese fighter screen below, a wave of dive bombers snuck into the battle zone at high altitudes and attacked with ferocious, devastating accuracy.

It is hard to overstate what happened next. I often put it to students this way: at 10:25 a.m. on the morning of June 4th, 1942, the United States was losing WWII.

At 10:30 a.m., we were winning.

Three Japanese carriers were aflame and sinking after this attack, and a fourth would succumb later. The U.S., meanwhile, lost only the already damaged Yorktown, which gave a good fight before sinking.

The Japanese losses, of course, were more crucial. In essence, the Battle of Midway restored parity in the Pacific. But it would not stay at parity. Over the course of the war, the U.S. would launch 14 fleet carriers, most notably of the superb Essex class, and 75 smaller escort carriers. Japan, in contrast, could only launch six fleet carriers into the war after Midway. As Yamamoto had predicted, the “sleeping giant” was awake.

It was the decisive turning point in the Pacific. Japan, which had indeed only advanced for Yamamoto’s predicted six months, would now be in retreat for the rest of the war. America, which had been too staggered to do much of anything since Pearl Harbor, had now found her footing. Victory was a long way off. But it no longer seemed impossible.

Every American school kid should know the story of Midway. Every potential enemy should heed the warning contained in the tale: what the U.S. can and will do when push comes to shove.

Eight decades later, almost all of those valiant sailors and audacious pilots, the heroes who snatched victory from defeat, have gone on before us. I’ve been lucky enough to know a few and express gratitude for what they did. May the glory of their accomplishments never fade.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.