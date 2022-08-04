Long: Foster parents can change lives for the better

We spent the other night with two cute little visitors. One spent most of his time lining up magnetic trains across the living room and laughing uproariously at an animated show; the other only wanted to be held (and fed) but conversely kept trying to wrestle herself free. It was a glorious evening.

You can probably guess that these two visitors were grandkids, and did I happen to mention that they’re cute? What you probably couldn’t guess is the extraordinary chain of events that brought them into our family. No, not the usual method, extraordinary as that is. Neither my wife nor I share any genetics with them. One was adopted by my daughter and her husband; one is in their home as a foster child, to be adopted as soon as all the pieces fall into place.

Ben is 3 years old and legitimately one of the happiest kids I’ve ever known, taking joy in simple things we boring grownups never notice anymore. Indications are he’s on the autism spectrum, and he’s only minimally verbal. But he has mastered a few words, and I’m delighted to report that the latest is “Grandpa.” It comes out more as “Pawpaw” and it may be in reference to a character in a TV show, but I’m claiming it. Ben can be a handful, but what 3-year-old isn’t? He’s been with my daughter and son-in-law since he was a few days old; his adoption was delayed by the pandemic but finally finalized last year.

Baby girl (I won’t use her name since she’s still in foster care) is 6 months and clearly believes that she should govern the world. She’s cutting teeth and eating cereal mixed with fruit and a few other soft foods and can’t conceive of why we’d ever momentarily stop feeding her such delicious fare.

Never mind the family issues that landed them in the foster care system and kept them from their birth parents. I don’t know the circumstances, and they aren’t your business either. You already know there are myriad tragedies that put kids in foster care. But stop and consider what their presence in my daughter’s life signifies: there is a safety net that can catch at least some of the kids in need and place them in a home to care for them, on a short-term basis or as a forever family. Not all societies in history have valued the welfare of children enough to make such provisions.

But — and you knew there was going to be a but — there aren’t enough people like my daughter and son-in-law. Foster care annually “ages out” too many kids. Designed to provide sanctuary for minor children whose parents are unable or unwilling to care for them, foster care typically ends at 18 — legal adulthood. The ideal is to adopt a child into a forever family long before that, but it doesn’t always happen. The reality is that the older a foster child gets, the harder it is to adopt him or her. I recently read in this paper that “Virginia has fallen back to 50th, dead last in the nation, for the rate at which youth age out of foster care without a permanent connection.”

There are roughly 5,300 Virginia kids in foster care right now, and more than a third of them are teenagers, harder to place in permanent homes. A disproportionate number of these are from minority groups or have some degree of disability or dysfunction. Too many of these will turn 18 never having lived in a stable home, never enjoying family dinners or game nights, never experiencing the too-often-unspoken benefits of knowing there is a place where no matter what, unconditional love can always be found.

Kids who age out of foster care experience homelessness, unemployment, addiction, and incarceration at a higher rate than their peers. Few are equipped to get a college education, many never finish high school. Young women disproportionately fall victim to sex trafficking. Of course, some become productive, successful, well-adjusted adults. But too many do not.

The solution is simple, and yet so very difficult. We need more adults willing to step in and be an angel for a child in need. Of course, not everyone can be foster parents; and not everyone who fosters need be seeking a permanent adoption. There are many nonprofits and churches that can help you learn more, too many to mention here. So maybe call your local social services office for advice. You can change the world.