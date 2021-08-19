Long: Heroes or vanguards of savage conquest?

350 years isn’t that long in the grand scheme of things. But a lot can change in three-and-a-half centuries.
Jump that far back and you’d find England governed by Charles II. Russia was ruled by Tsar Alexis I, France by the great Louis XIV.
Meanwhile, here in Virginia, a few settlers clustered along the eastern seaboard, afraid to venture too far into the mysterious mountains to the west. But at least some were convinced that if they crossed a few of those mountains they would gaze down at Pacific Coast of Virginia.
Yes, North America was assumed by many to be a narrow continent of which the mountains we know and love might be the spine. The rivers known to Virginians obviously flowed to the Atlantic or Chesapeake Bay, but over the mountains there must be waters that run to the Pacific. And if they could be easily navigated, someone stood to make a pile of money in trade between Europe and Asia.
Enter Thomas Batte and Robert Hallom, both names spelled various ways. Somehow they go down in the historical record as Batts and Fallam, but they’re such nebulous figures in history that it’s hard to say much definite about them.
But pretty confidently we can say this: 350 years ago next month they were the first European settlers to wander through our corner of Western Virginia and record their travels.
In 1671 Batts and Fallam (we’ll stick to the traditional, probably incorrect, spellings) were tasked by Abraham Wood, a noted and influential trader with Virginia’s native tribes, to conduct westward explorations. With a Thomas Wood (likely Abraham’s son, who would not survive the rigors of the journey), a servant, and an Indian guide named Perecute, the expedition set out Sept. 1 from the region of modern Petersburg, tasked with “the finding out the ebbing and flowing of the Waters on the other side of the Mountaines in order to the discovery of the South Sea.”
Picking up other guides along the way, they followed rivers and climbed mountains while Fallam dutifully recorded a log of the adventure.
Unfortunately, Fallam used only vague descriptions lacking anything like modern reference points, so it’s not easy to reconstruct their route. But it’s pretty well accepted that they crossed the Roanoke River and were likely the first Europeans to see the New, then called Wood’s, River. This took them right through our backyard.
Local history, as opposed to prehistory, therefore dates to Fallam’s cryptic journaling 350 years ago.
On Sept. 9, the party “came to a very steep descent, at the foot whereof stood the Tetera Town in a very rich swamp between a branch and the main River of Roanoke circled about with mountains.” The Tetera, or Totera, or Tutelo, Indians were a regional tribe who welcomed the visitors: “Here we were exceedingly civilly entertain’d,” recorded Fallam.
A river with marshes and mountains could describe many places in Western Virginia, and there has been much speculation as to exactly where Tetera Town was.
Modern Roanoke and Radford cities have been plausibly proposed, but one of the stronger claims goes to Salem.
In the construction of the Moyer Sports Complex on the Roanoke River, archaeological evidence was uncovered pointing to a large Native American village there in the mid-17th Century.
Among the findings were English trade goods, including a trigger from an early British firearm. This doesn’t prove Batts and Fallam stayed for three days in future Salem, but it’s certainly more than conceivable.
Anyway, the expedition continued west and north, likely crossing into modern West Virginia before supplies began to run low and the native guides began to warn of bad weather approaching.
Still, Batts and Fallam took time to measure the water level of what was almost certainly the New River, and were gratified to see a slight drop. That proved, as far as they were concerned, that the New River was a tidal waterway of the Pacific Ocean.
Batts even thought he saw Spanish sailing vessels from the top of a mountain. But before you judge them too harshly, remember they were only most of an entire continent off.
You may consider these men great heroes, or the vanguard of savage conquest to come. Likely they were neither, just some guys exploring the woods. But their great adventure solidified English claims to inland North America, and so shaped American history to come.
We may not know much about them, but they deserve to be remembered 350 years later.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.