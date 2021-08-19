Long: Heroes or vanguards of savage conquest?

350 years isn’t that long in the grand scheme of things. But a lot can change in three-and-a-half centuries.

Jump that far back and you’d find England governed by Charles II. Russia was ruled by Tsar Alexis I, France by the great Louis XIV.

Meanwhile, here in Virginia, a few settlers clustered along the eastern seaboard, afraid to venture too far into the mysterious mountains to the west. But at least some were convinced that if they crossed a few of those mountains they would gaze down at Pacific Coast of Virginia.

Yes, North America was assumed by many to be a narrow continent of which the mountains we know and love might be the spine. The rivers known to Virginians obviously flowed to the Atlantic or Chesapeake Bay, but over the mountains there must be waters that run to the Pacific. And if they could be easily navigated, someone stood to make a pile of money in trade between Europe and Asia.

Enter Thomas Batte and Robert Hallom, both names spelled various ways. Somehow they go down in the historical record as Batts and Fallam, but they’re such nebulous figures in history that it’s hard to say much definite about them.