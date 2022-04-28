Long: Honoring the memory of an American hero from the Roanoke Valley

One of these days I’ll get back to writing about a subject other than World War II, but I couldn’t let this week pass without saying a few words about Chuck Neighbor.

Chuck, a quiet humble man who in his youth stormed the beaches of Normandy to face down Nazism, died this past weekend at 97.

I knew the D-Day veteran and Roanoke Valley resident for probably 15 years or so, but it would be presumptuous of me to claim I was his good friend.

An admirer, perhaps, but I doubt I talked to him more than a dozen times in all those years. Still, the man meant a lot to me.

I first met Chuck at a dinner for World War II vets to which I’d also been invited, and I recognized the name on his tag. I introduced myself and said I appreciated his role in history and wanted to hear more about his wartime service.

Over the years we encountered each other periodically, pretty much always in some commemoration of WWII, and I always told him it was an honor to be with him. Because it was.

Chuck was a Kansas native who was drafted to do his part and who ended up in Co. E, 116th Regiment, 29th Division. In his wartime photos, he looked like a studious bookworm; but on D-Day, he had to be a warrior.

His job was to operate a flamethrower. Picture the carnage of Omaha Beach; now imagine enduring it with an 80-pound tank of flammable chemicals on your back. Somehow, the flamethrower didn’t work; he never got to use it.

Obviously Chuck survived that day, but the 29ers’ fight at St. Lo nearly got him. He got his first Purple Heart there; after recuperating he returned to his unit to earn another. He finished his time in the Army in the occupation forces, a warrior who had won.

I don’t know much about Chuck’s postwar life, but it seemed to be like so many others. He took off his uniform and got to work. He married, raised kids, paid taxes, shook his head at the 6 o’clock news.

Years later, he worked with his friend Bob Slaughter to get the National D-Day Memorial built and attended many events there. Compelled to tell his story and keep his buddies’ memories alive, he wrote a wartime biography called “One Man’s War Story.” On the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, no less than the vice president of the United States quoted Chuck as an authority on what it was like on those beaches that day.

When I was a kid, I gave little thought to World War II veterans. They were everywhere; every older guy I knew had served in the war: my dad (U.S. Navy), by uncle (U.S. Army), my first boss, serious-looking gentlemen at church. As I aged (and I always say you only start to appreciate history when you get old enough to remember some of it), I realized what these men and women had accomplished, and how little credit they were willing to take for it.

Allow me to use some words from the notable historian Stephen Ambrose as a requiem for Chuck, and his 16 million brothers and sisters in arms, so few of whom are still with us. Summing up his book “Citizen Soldiers,” Ambrose wrote: “…these were the men who built modern America. They had learned to work together in the armed services in World War II. They had seen enough destruction; they wanted to construct … they had seen enough killing; they wanted to save lives … they had learned in the army the virtues of a solid organization and teamwork, and the value of individual initiative, inventiveness, and responsibility… the ex-GIs had seen enough war; they wanted peace. But they had also seen the evil of dictatorship; they wanted freedom…

“When the GIs sailed for Europe, they were coming to the continent not as conquerors but liberators. In his Order of the Day on June 6, 1944, Eisenhower had told them their mission was: ‘The destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.’ They accomplished that mission…

“At the core, the American citizen soldiers knew the difference between right and wrong, and they didn’t want to live in a world in which wrong prevailed. So they fought, and won, and we all of us, living and yet to be born, must be forever profoundly grateful.”

Thank you, Chuck.

