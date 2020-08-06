Long: Is anyone's life changed by statues coming down?

By John Long
A few years ago, amidst an earlier round of debate over this or that public sculpture, I wrote a column asking a series of questions to each side. The issue certainly has yet to be settled, so I’d like to revisit the theme, repeating a few questions and asking some new ones about related recent events.
My goal here isn’t to advocate one side or the other, but to encourage each side to think about its positions. But in the interest of full disclosure, I generally think that once a public sculpture is in place it should stay until very clear, unequivocal public sentiment demands its removal, and once factors of artistic merit and historical significance have all been duly considered. Hence, I had no problem with the old Soviet Union ripping down Lenin statues. But current calls to dynamite Mt. Rushmore seem to me wildly extreme.
For the one side:
Has anyone attempted to define a set of standards to determine whether a statue/ building name/ team logo is acceptable? How would you do so? Where should lines be drawn?
Thoughtful people can probably understand why a statue of a Confederate leader might offend, even if they disagree with its removal. But the push recently has gone in directions many consider preposterous. Walt Whitman, Ulysses Grant, and the Norwegian flag have been targeted of late. Which of these do you think goes too far? Why? What public monument would you defend? Why?
Is the offense felt by an individual or a group enough to merit the removal of a work of public art? Many things offend me — a plurality of movies made in recent years, for instance. Obviously no one in Hollywood much cares what I think. Should they? Does my offense impose an obligation on anyone else?
For that matter, there are millions of people in the world who, for religious reasons, are offended by any representation of human or animal forms, which could be construed as idolatry. Should all examples of representative public art be abolished out of deference to these beliefs?
I notice also that many of the same people supporting the removal of particular statues are the same people who criticized, a few years back, those who denounced the anti-Catholic works of artist Robert Maplethorpe. They also usually are vocal in opposing parents who, for instance, ask that text or library books be kept away from their children. Is there a discrepancy here? Does censorship cut both ways? Why or why not?
If a commemorative statue adorns the burial place of a Confederate leader, such as that of Stonewall Jackson in Lexington, is that permissible?
For the other side:
A memorial to, say, Robert E. Lee was presumably erected because at the time there was a public consensus that such a monument should exist. If the public consensus has changed, or does in the future, why should that monument continue?
Historical figures are constantly being re-evaluated and re-interpreted. Why should their public representations not be?
Are you willing to recognize that much of the opposition to Confederate symbols stems less from the war of 1861-65 itself than from the appropriation of those symbols by segregationists during the Civil Rights movement? Can you effectively separate these two applications of such symbols now? How would you do so?
If you had the power to remove one public monument to someone you disfavor anywhere in the US, would you? Why or why not?
If Robert E. Lee or Stonewall Jackson returned from the grave and we asked him whether his statue should remain in place despite public outcries, what do you suppose he would say?
Finally, to both sides I’d ask:
If there were a public referendum and your side received 49% of the vote, would you be willing to accept the results?
Have you ever thought how many states are named for members of British royalty and nobility? Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia, Maryland, and Delaware come to mind. The British were our enemy in two wars, and not particularly supportive of American political values back then. Should we consider renaming these states — not to mention countless similarly-named localities?
Is there a difference between a portrait of a particular Confederate leader and a non-representational memorial to an average soldier or a group of war dead? What is it? Should that difference count for anything?
Many targeted statues have indeed been removed from city streets recently. Really, has your life, or anyone’s, changed one iota because of it?
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!