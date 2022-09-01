Long: Lessons on hard work from a legendary Roanoke sign-maker

In my last column I offered some rambling musings about the proposed four-day workweek and what it might mean for “work-life balance” (a concept I’ve never like much since it implies that work is somehow an impediment to life). Since then, by chance I’ve heard two radio stories and read an article about the phenomenon of “quiet quitting”—doing the bare minimum to keep your job, such as slamming your laptop closed mid-sentence at exactly 5:00. Of course, even that’s not new—I’ve read “Dilbert” in this paper for years. But in the real world, I’m not sure the concept serves employees well. Aren’t you better off impressing your bosses with your diligence, and learning to take satisfaction in a job well done.

I was given the opportunity to keep pondering work and the work ethic when I got a call from my friend Bob Kinsey — 97 years young. He and I chat every so often, and I always listen, because if someone has a clear memory that spans almost a full century, we should always pay attention.

Bob wanted to share his thoughts on a 40-hour workweek based on some memories of his family, of working for and with his father, and of business practices in Roanoke of decades past. We were on the phone, so I couldn’t see the twinkle in his eyes, but I could tell it was there.

Bob’s dad, Roy Kinsey, defined the hard worker. He started working in advertising at 13, and was listed in the city directory as a sign painter at 15. Even before that he had delivered this newspaper, earning a penny for every nickel paper sold. (This led to a brief discourse on the cost of newspapers today, but also of the importance the local paper has for him and his pre-internet generation).

Soon young Roy owned his own sign shop, opening in 1907. The business was headquartered squarely in downtown Roanoke, because Mr. Kinsey believed a thriving advertising firm relied on walk-in customers, such as the doctor that wanted hand-painted lettering on his office window.

Naturally, as they grew Bob and his two older brothers became employees of their dad. Although the sons came to prefer Saturdays off, Mr. K stubbornly insisted on a 5-1/2-day workweek. Plus, when they got off on Saturdays, they were expected to spend the rest of the day working at the family dairy farm, roughly where Countryside Golf Course would later sit. Bob recounted that when pasteurization became required, the farm sold its milk to Garst Brothers Dairy. Some folks reading this probably grew up sipping the milk of the Kinsey cows.

Hard work. But nothing Bob said led me to think Bob resented those long hours of labor. No quiet quitter, he seems to appreciate the lessons it taught him.

Bob can still rattle off the exact addresses of the family sign company as it moved around (but always firmly rooted in the downtown business scene). Eventually the company settled in a bigger space where they could offer a new service, which defined advertising for much of the century: neon. The Kinsey company was the first neon shop in Virginia (1933) and only the second in the nation. Their prominence in the industry explains why Roanoke has a garishly beautiful star atop Mill Mountain.

Kinsey Neon and Sign Co. is still in business, though now located a few miles from downtown Roanoke and, I noticed, now closed on Saturdays.

I enjoyed my chat with Bob Kinsey, as I always do. Of course, work, and the expectation of the workweek, have changed considerably since the Kinsey boys made signs and shoveled manure. Technology has made many jobs obsolete, while making the average worker so much more productive. I drive several times a week past the General Electric plant in Salem — the sprawling complex is mostly vacant these days. One engineer with a computer can do what 10 of her predecessors could accomplish with drafting tables; plus there’s no longer a reason two people working on the same project have to be in the same room, or even the same continent. Roy Kinsey would, I imagine, marvel at some aspects of the modern economy; and shake his head at others.

Things will keep changing, naturally. But some things — diligence, prudence, frugality, punctuality, interpersonal skills — are timeless. Maybe my grandkids will only work four days a week, but if they can learn a few of the lessons that Bob Kinsey took to heart in a successful career, they’ll do well.