Long: 'Lift every voice' is a fitting song

God of our weary years, God of our silent tears // Thou who hast brought us thus far on the way // Thou who hast by Thy might, led us into the light // Keep us forever in the path, we pray. // Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee // Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee…

I’m reminded that “The Star-Spangled Banner” is also a hymn of thanksgiving and a reminder of the true source of liberty, if you dig into the later verses that most people don’t know exist: “Blessed with victory and peace, may the Heaven-rescued land // Praise the Power that has made and preserved us a nation. // …and this be our motto: in God is our trust.

“Lift Every Voice” further closes with a bold statement of patriotism: Shadowed beneath Thy hand, May we forever stand // True to our God, True to our native land.

Johnson himself defined his masterpiece as … a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us // a song full of the hope that the present has brought us. The NFL’s chosen a fitting song we all should hear and embrace, a song of faith in the Creator and faith in an imperfect but promising nation. It doesn’t replace our national anthem (technically, only Congress can do that). Instead, it wonderfully, inspiringly supplements it. Hearing both side-by-side is a reminder that we live in one nation, under God; a great nation that is still very much a work in progress.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.