Long: Miyares decision on college vaccine mandates stands on solid ground

Last week new Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the first legal opinion of his term. He reversed a similar finding, less than a year old, of his predecessor Mark Herring, concerning COVID-19 vaccine mandates at public universities.

How do two men with the same job come to completely opposing opinions of the same matter?

It seems to me that the differing findings reveal opposite views of how government should work. Let’s look at it.

Miyares’ advisory opinion, written in response to a request from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, concludes that public colleges and universities cannot make vaccination against COVID-19 a mandatory precondition for enrolling students.

His argument begins by pointing out that public institutions of higher learning are “public corporations.” While given by the Code of Virginia wide discretion to govern themselves without interference from Richmond, they are still bound by laws of the General Assembly that spell out these discretionary powers.

Indeed, found Miyares, the Code of Virginia allows a school like Virginia Tech to require immunizations. However, it clearly spells out which ones may be required, including tetanus, measles and mumps. COVID-19 is NOT among the vaccines listed. Therefore, concluded Miyares, no college can require a COVID vaccine unless and until the Virginia General Assembly amends the pertinent statute to include that particular shot.

Mark Herring’s opinion of in April seemed to bypass this section of state law and instead assumed such a requirement was covered by the “broad specific and implied discretion” granted to boards of visitors by law.

But since a “more specific statute” exists which delineates some vaccines but not all, that one would take precedence, found Miyares. He further points out that “there is no question that the General Assembly could enact a statute requiring the COVID-19 vaccine” for college students.

But because it has not done so, the schools may not unilaterally decide to assume legislative power.

I read through the Miyares opinion several times, and it seems like sound legal reasoning to me.

It is not, however, a statement of best practices in public health policy.

Miyares is not an “anti-vaxxer” and isn’t trying to dissuade anyone from getting the shot. (For the record, in case you’ve already begun your angry emails, neither am I. I got jabbed as soon as I was confident anyone who needed the shot more than I did had gotten it. I’d advise others to do the same contingent on the advice of trusted physicians.)

“The opinion,” noted the Attorney General in an interview with WDBJ television “just says what the law in Virginia says.”

Nevertheless, there was no end of consternation over it. Some seemed to assume that Miyares was heartlessly condemning students to illness or possible death.

One state senator lamented that it was “frustrating and counter to common sense.”

At the heart of the disagreement are competing views of what government can and should do. To some, it’s axiomatic that governmental authorities — local, state, federal — should be, perhaps already are, empowered to do whatever is considered to be for the public good. Why let petty details like legal jargon get in the way of what needs to be done?

On the other side, and I generally side with Miyares on this, government has to live within legislated boundaries, spelled out in constitutions and statutes. It might be for the public good to mandate that everyone brush their teeth twice a day. But no law exists that allows government authorities to enforce such a practice.

If governmental authorities, in this case university administrators, can step outside of prescribed legal limits to mandate what vaccines may be required, where does their discretion end?

If the standard is the good of public health during a crisis, then who ultimately gets to decide what is good, and what constitutes a crisis? Could not unfettered power in these regards conceivably be abused?

I am reminded of a quote from economist Friedrich Hayek: “We shall never prevent the abuse of power if we are not prepared to limit power in a way which occasionally may prevent its use for desirable purposes.”

There’s a perfectly constitutional way forward if we want universally vaccinated students. Attorney General Miyares as much as invites the elected officials of the General Assembly to change the pertinent statute and require COVID vaccines for students.

Until that happens, he won’t enforce a statutory power that doesn’t exist. A lot of people don’t like it. But on this, it seems to me he’s on solid legal ground.

Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.